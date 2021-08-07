Sound medical advice behind COVID response

Enough is enough is enough. More than 600,000 have died of COVID-19 and counting.

If you have already been vaccinated, bless you.

If because of a medical issue you are unable to be vaccinated, be responsible – wear a mask and social distance.

If you're scared, talk to your doctor and stop listening to Fox News.

But if you're waiting to be bribed, shame on you.

If you feel it's your right not to get vaccinated, stop complaining about wearing a mask and take a good look in the mirror to see what's so special about you that doctors and nurses should put their lives on the line for you when you get the virus.

It's a medical issue, not a political issue.

Betty Allan

Fort Wayne

Lincoln's words foretold passions of Jan. 6

On July 27, it was horrific rewatching what took place in our capital on Jan. 6 and knowing that our previous leader was watching as it was happening and did nothing to stop it.

I'm reminded of something Abraham Lincoln said in 1839. Toward the end of his speech, he spoke like a man watching a crazy and cruel horizon:

“Many free countries have lost their liberties; and ours may lose hers; but if she shall, be it my proudest plume, not that I was the last to desert, but that I never deserted her. I know that the great volcano in Washington, aroused and directed by the evil spirit that reigns there is belching forth the lava of political corruption in a current broad and deep, which is sweeping with frightful velocity over whole length and breadth of the land ... broken by it I, too, may be; bow to it I never will.”

This was a true leader and an amazing American.

Marlene Schrader

New Haven

Well-earned retirement awaits Coliseum's Brown

On behalf of the Fort Wayne Sports Foundation and the Fort Wayne Sports Corporation, I would like to offer heartfelt thanks to Allen County War Memorial Coliseum General Manager Randy Brown for 30-plus years of outstanding contributions to our community.

Fort Wayne has been blessed to have Mr. Brown and his staff working tirelessly for decades to bring wonderful entertainment and memories (many of them sports-related) to Fort Wayne and the region. And he has led the way in making the Coliseum one of the top venues of its kind in the country. His shoes will be difficult to fill.

Enjoy your retirement, Randy. You've earned it.

Art Saltsberg

President, Fort Wayne Sports Foundation

Former residents have no influence here anymore

Occasionally we see letters from persons formerly of Fort Wayne. “Formerly” is the key word.

Some of these individuals pontificate on what kind of leadership and policies are best for us in northern Indiana.

They need to save their opinions for their own locales.

Sharing memories of a prior life in Fort Wayne is one thing, but telling us from afar how to live or make decisions in our own community is a bit much.

Bill Kartholl

Fort Wayne