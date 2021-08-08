Golden Pen: July

Michael Noll, whose letter appeared July 10, has been selected as the month's Golden Pen Award winner. In the judgment of the editors, he had July's most effective letter.

Noll, 77, is a retired mechanical engineering manager with Navistar; he spent his entire 38-year career in Fort Wayne. He also spent two years as an assistant professor at his alma mater, Tri-State (”It'll always be Tri-State to me,” he says of present-day Trine University.). In retirement, Noll says he “still enjoy(s) working on cars – I still enjoy tinkering around on almost anything mechanical.”

Noll and his wife of 48 years, Linda, have one son, Tom, a Chicago resident.

Noll's military career began when he volunteered for the draft; he was assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, which was reactivated for Vietnam after it had been mothballed following the Korean War. After basic and advanced training at Fort Lewis in Washington, the 4th was deployed to southeast Asia as a full division.

“There was a lot of camaraderie,” Noll said. “It was a lot easier to go in with friends.”

Noll was part of the advance team that set up the 4th's camp. He recalls going 89 days without a shower after landing in South Vietnam, only sponging off with collected rainwater.

A second-generation veteran, Noll's father served in the Pacific theater in World War II. Noll himself was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious achievement, mustering out as a Spc. 5, the equivalent of a sergeant.

Noll received a gold-plated pen for his efforts. The Golden Pen Award was established to express our appreciation for the contribution our letter writers make to the editorial page.