Letters to the editor

Continued mask wearing surest path to wellness

I remember watching the announcement that those who have been vaccinated could stop wearing their masks. At the same time a sidebar appeared on the screen showing the seven-day average of infections down significantly but also showing continuing infections.

At the time, I thought to myself that this was a mistake. I believe this step was taken as an incentive for people to get vaccinated.

Because of a medical issue I'm dealing with, I've decided to hold off on the vaccine for now. I continue to wear a mask. Nearly half our population has not been vaccinated, but I'm not seeing that reflected in mask wearers. Remember, the vaccine does not protect you from becoming infected; it prevents you from becoming seriously ill.

So, whether you have been vaccinated or not, wear the damn mask, and plan on wearing it for the next six, 12 or maybe even 18 months. Everyone wants easy answers to this problem but there aren't any.

Bob Ott

Syracuse

Banks must be transparent with his Jan. 6 evidence

I regret that Rep. Jim Banks' comment “to be combative” caused his removal from the committee to investigate what occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. I encourage him to make public whatever evidence he may have relevant to the subject matter. I assume he spoke with fellow Hoosier Vice President Mike Pence, whose hanging was threatened by those persons in the Capitol.

This event occurred on Banks' watch, and those of us who reside in his congressional district are entitled to know what evidence he has that would cause him to be “combative.”

I look forward to his response.

Sherrill Wm. Colvin

Fort Wayne

Numbers make clear need to get vaccine

One of the strongest and most important reasons for getting a vaccination against COVID-19 isn't talked about often.

Ongoing infections give the virus opportunity to mutate. Each person who has a COVID-19 infection creates between 1 billion and 100 billion copies of the virus in their body. Multiply this by the tens of thousands of people infected each day in the U.S. and hundreds of thousands worldwide, and the number of virus particles created becomes astronomical.

The viral genetic information occasionally has a spontaneous error in copying its information into the next particle. This is a mutation. Most mutations either do nothing or kill the virus. But occasionally, it strikes the jackpot (from the virus' point of view) and creates a big advantage for the virus. This is what happened with the delta version.

By creating trillions or quadrillions of copies each day around the world, we give COVID that many opportunities to become a Frankenstein of a virus.

It could create a version that overcomes the vaccine. Or it could create one that, instead of killing 0.5% of its victims, suddenly kills 10% of its victims. This would shut everything down, and government wouldn't have to tell people to do so.

For this reason, I support mandatory vaccinations for gathering at work, school or other locations. There is legal precedent for this.

To me, the math is simple. A total of 160 million Americans have gotten the vaccine, and the number of deaths it has caused is very close to zero. But of those who got the virus: 610,000+ dead. And those who are sick and dying right now are mostly those who are unvaccinated. The conclusion couldn't be more obvious: For the sake of all of us, everyone eligible should get the vaccine.

Dr. Phil Wright

Huntertown