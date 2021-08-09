Focus blocks out fear that can derail athletes

I was both a coach and a gymnast and saw several gymnasts experience what I think Simone Biles is going through.

It was relatively common in a kid who was at the end of his/her career and was short-timing it. That is, they were not learning new skills and just riding on what they already knew. When a gymnast is training, we break a skill into small, manageable parts, then put it back together. The gymnast then thinks of it as a whole skill and then a routine and begins performing it without thinking about the parts.

When not learning new skills and routines, it's easy to start overthinking what they are doing and begin thinking about parts of skills and get lost on a skill or a section of a routine. Then fear sets in. Once fear sets in, it's time to quit for the athlete's safety.

We are taught that quitting means we are weak, even unpatriotic in international competitions, that we are letting our team and coaches down even if continuing can be dangerous, especially in gymnastics.

Coaches are taught to “motivate” kids, but are not taught that as some point motivation can become intimidation. Coaching young girls is made easier than coaching older girls. They see the coach as a father figure and will do what they are told without questioning it (i.e., Kerri Strug in the 1996 Olympics). Kerri was rewarded with endorsements,TV appearances, etc. She was lucky. I know of a kid who didn't want to do a vault, was “motivated” by her coach, broke her neck and was paralyzed.

As a coach, I tried to keep the kids working on new routines and skills right up to the end of their careers. I don't think there is any going back and putting fear back in the bottle once it's out.

Ron Weiss

Fort Wayne

Entire restaurant receives breakfast treat

On the morning of July 29, we and everyone else at the Mister Coney restaurant on Coldwater Road were treated to a free breakfast. The diners were surprised to hear we were all enjoying free meals already paid for by an exiting gentleman.

Mister Coney always delivers a good, fair-priced breakfast and people love to come and chat together in a relaxing atmosphere.

Kind sir, we thank you.

SANDEE and PETE BARLEBEN

Fort Wayne

As banks profit, customers struggle

Banks set record earnings, oh yea! Yet another article about banks doing so well (July 27).

So who is benefitting from all these profits: executives, CEOs and shareholders. Surely not the average Joe, who is trying to discipline himself during these hard times to put a few bucks away in his savings account regularly (earning .05% interest). How are they getting away with this, and bragging about it?

Methinks their customers are being taken down the pea patch. Yet, I never see any comments about this rip-off.

Pat C. Van Osdale

Fort Wayne