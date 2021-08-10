SACS should follow lead of experts, require masks

Thanks to SACS board members for providing a Return to the Classroom plan that is fluid and can be updated based on the latest information available by recognized disease experts, such as the CDC.

As parents of two children in SACS schools (Deer Ridge and Woodside), we are deeply concerned that the current reopening plans for 2021-22 do not adequately address health and safety concerns during this prolonged pandemic.

The CDC recently updated its recommendations regarding masks in K-12 schools as of Aug. 3: “CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.” This is echoed by the American Association of Pediatrics: “All students older than 2 years and all school staff should wear face masks at school.”

Wearing masks is a simple but crucial measure everyone can take to keep from potentially spreading any variants of this virus, especially in elementary schools, where no child has an option to be vaccinated yet.

To be clear, for SACS to actually follow the CDC's recommendations, it must require everyone within its school buildings to wear masks, not just recommend wearing masks. (To follow a recommendation is by definition to do what is recommended, not to just echo the recommendation.)

We expect educators in particular to trust scholarship of our country's top scientists, not only in how you teach our children but in how you ensure their health and safety while in your care.

Please make masks mandatory for all indoor activities at SACS K-12 schools.

Scott and Janica Carter

Fort Wayne

It's no hoax, skeptics: COVID's toll is historic

I see on TV where people have had T-shirts printed with “COVID IS A SCAM.” First of all, are these people so out of touch that they feel they are being persecuted? For what?

Since the war for independence (246 years), the US has lost 651,000 people in “battle deaths.” Because of COVID, there have been just over 600,000 deaths in under two years!

Wake up, people, and do your part to stop this virus. Get vaccinated, wear a mask or both.

JACK KOPSON

New Haven

Wake-up call: Take drivers' phones for a night

I recently read where police stop people for being on their cellphone and they are given four points on their license. I have a better idea. When the police stop someone for that violation, just take the phone and tell them they can pick it up at the state police post, the sheriff's office or the police department tomorrow.

Knowing how some people sleep with their phones, I am sure that after that first time they drive off with your phone, you will not do it again.

Ed Keller

Leo

Article on communication offers valuable lesson

The article by Nicki Venable that appeared in the Aug. 1 Perspective section was very insightful. She touched on several important aspects required to be an effective communicator, including the profound concept of simply paying attention – not just to words but to nonverbals as well.

She also demonstrated how significant effective communication is in the development and nurturing of healthy relationships. Her use of personal experience signals to readers that being an effective communicator can, indeed, be learned if one is willing to put in the effort.

I would recommend this article to any college instructor teaching an introductory communication class. It is a good example of academic concepts being put to practical use.

S.A. Miller

Fort Wayne