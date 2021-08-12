On Capitol riot and virus, Banks puts politics first

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks never ceases to amaze me – and not in a good way! His words, his actions and his poor choice of loyalty to a corrupt cult leader are indicative of a person who is power-hungry and unprincipled.

Banks misrepresents the truth – he lies. When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi removed him from the select committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection, he acted surprised and offended. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy chose Banks (and Rep. Jim Jordan) specifically because he knew they would be poisonous on this committee and would result in Pelosi's rejection.

Banks said she removed him because she does not want them to discover that she was responsible for the Capitol police being unprepared for an insurrection on Jan. 6. False. The Capitol Police Board, made up of the House and Senate sergeant-at-arms, the Capitol Police chief and the Capitol architect, oversees the Capitol police. Several congressional committees oversee the agency, including House and Senate appropriations committees, the House Administration Committee and the Senate Rules Committee. Pelosi does not sit on any of these committees.

I think Banks is afraid of what they will find when they look at why Trump asked the group that initially planned an event later in January to push it up to Jan. 6. How were these different groups recruited, and who paid what for what? Why were these “patriots” carrying guns, knives and bear spray in the ever-present backpacks? Finally, did Banks speak to the president on Jan. 6? I am sure he never told Vice President Mike Pence that he showed principled leadership on that day!

Banks is so partisan, he fails to do what he was elected to do – represent the interests, health and safety of his Hoosier constituents. We are in the middle of a resurging pandemic that negatively affects lives and livelihoods. That seems like a good time to put politics aside – but not for Banks. While he has been vaccinated, he refuses to use his voice to encourage others to do the same in a state where the vaccination rate is well below the national average. He says he is “a congressman, not a doctor or a pastor. My constituents don't elect me to tell them what to do or to preach to them.”

Of course, he didn't apply that idea when he voted to not support the electoral counts for the 2020 presidential election – he certainly wanted to tell everyone who should be president then, regardless of their votes! I guess his principles can change on a whim. I think perhaps a doctor or a pastor might make a better choice in the next election for Banks' position!

Patti Van Leuven

Albion

So-called conservatives sell out by compromising

Have you ever looked up the word “compromise”? The definition always has the word “concession” in the description of the meaning – or, in my world, just give in to your opponents without standing up for your beliefs or values, especially if you're a so-called conservative.

Why is it always necessary in the political arena to just give up on your beliefs or values? Maybe you're not all that convinced in your beliefs and values because of your willingness to just give up, to just go along to get along.

I can't think of anything worse than caving into that type of fall-back position just to be popular or preserve your selfish ego that needs to be liked by the other side of the aisle and sell out your values and beliefs that probably got you elected in the first place.

It's easy to explain your lack of representation by saying “we didn't get everything we wanted but we got some of what we wanted.” In other words, you caved and sold out to be popular with the opposition party because you think you need to show how inclusive you are by selling out your conservative values – if you had any in the first place!

This is shameful governance from weak elected officials in our county and city elected officeholders who are only looking for their next grift on the citizens.

John Modezjewski

Fort Wayne