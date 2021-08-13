Christian protesters must be slow to anger

Elizabeth Markley's July 31 letter criticizing hate-spewing protesters appearing at gay pride festivals needs a rebuttal.

First, I totally agree with her. Screaming Bible verses at those we disagree with does nothing to advance the Kingdom of God. However, people who do this are very much in the minority of Christians.

As a Christ follower, I believe the Bible states we are all sinners in need of redemption from Jesus Christ. It also teaches that we are all created in the image of God (Genesis 1:27).

The Apostle James writes in James 1:19 that we as Christians are to be “quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry.” We are to love our neighbors as ourselves (Matthew 19:19). It is by showing love that people will take note and desire to follow Christ.

Unbelieving persons want to demonize all Christians who disagree with them. This is a projection of their own intolerance and hate. Today's woke culture does not understand that we as Christians do not hate those with whom we disagree but that we love all people (even our enemies). We dislike their beliefs and lifestyles. It is our right to speak against current issues, but it must be done in a Christ-like manner.

Ruth Amstutz

Berne

Trump-haters insult those who love US

Words hold power. A particularly nasty word helped bring us to this moment in time: Hate!

When that word began to be used against former President Donald Trump, it grew into a dividing factor. We Americans have been known for our kindness and generosity toward all the world's peoples. But this one word changed how we see one another: There are those who hate Trump and those who don't.

This is an insult to all Americans who love this country. Notice the word “love.” Love is the opposite of hate. Love brings joy and reconciliation, peace and forgiveness. We are a country formed by a Constitution based on equality and love of God and country. Yes, we have made mistakes, but we have done our best to overcome them and always work for equality of opportunity for all. That is what attracts people to come here. We are the envy of the world for our openness, caring and opportunity.

So for all those who want to accept hate instead of love, I ask you to consider our American reputation of being the one country everyone wants to flee to so that they can have a better life, and begin to support love over hate. Defeat all those who hate; vote to support those who love.

Judith A. Cox

Fort Wayne

J&J gets opioid blame; where does it end?

Johnson & Johnson and distributors of opioid products reached a settlement verdict as Johnson & Johnson and distributors are considered complicit in dependence, injury and deaths from opioids.

Will this verdict apply to other manufacturers? Vehicle manufacturers and distributors (dealerships) continue to make and sell vehicles even though cars and trucks are involved in injuries and deaths. Would the verdict against one company not apply to other companies? The scenarios would be endless – baseball bats, guns (current litigation), frying pans, etc.!

Ray Doyle

Fort Wayne