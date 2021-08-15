Letters to the editor

Pelosi blocked Banks' serious Jan. 6 queries

Rep. Jim Banks was duly appointed to and happy to serve on the House select committee investigation of the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's stated objective was to get to the truth of what happened and to ensure that it never happens again. She then summarily rejected congressmen Banks and Jim Jordan of Ohio from the committee, stating that their “antics” would stand in the way of that.

The “antics” she was referring to were questions both congressmen had posed about the lack of security on that day and whose responsibility it was to know and prepare for predictable security issues. Those are extremely important questions that need to be addressed in this investigation if one is truly interested in the truth and wants to ensure it does not recur.

Pelosi's real objective is to accomplish what she and her party were unable to with two failed impeachments – to utterly destroy Donald Trump so he has no chance of ever running for public office again while deflecting responsibility from herself. This is why instead of actually delving into who these rioters were and how they were organized, they opened with tearful personal accounts from traumatized Capitol police officers who were caught off guard, had no idea what they were walking into and were quickly overwhelmed.

This begs answers to the questions Banks and Jordan can no longer ask. Pelosi either has something to hide or she just has a sick obsession with taking down Trump. It's likely both.

Byron Thompson

Fort Wayne

Do lawyers pick jury? That's gerrymandering

Gerrymandering is a cancer on our society. Incumbents used to fear primaries but not so much anymore. We the people have allowed it. We are derelict in our duties to protect our rights to cast competitive, meaningful votes. Gerrymandering continues to lower the participation of legitimate citizens to vote for a candidate of their choice. It is evil and must change, as illustrated by two fair analogies.

First: If we the people would allow courts to change jury selection rules and give either the plaintiff's or the defendant's lawyers the right to independently choose who sat on the jury, it would result in the same outcome as currently done by state legislators.

The party in power selects who they represent and thus who can vote for them. Jurors (as voters do now) would be selected as favorites, whom the lawyer representing his client sees as favorable to his cause. Reasonable opposing views would not surface in the jury debate of who wins.

Every 10 years, the quantity and addresses of the represented electorate is fenced off along political boundaries. When the desired population is inside one legislator's trick boundaries, they are grouped to vote as a block. At trial, 12 jurors are chosen, and if they are all thugs in that block, don't you think they may want to acquit an obviously guilty defendant? Or if they are all immature and vindictive, would they tend to convict everyone? Neither block would represent an area's cross-section of common needs and wants.

Second: If we the people allowed anyone the right to slice a cupcake in half and take the part he wanted, I bet most slices would be horizontal and the frosting would always go elsewhere. No wise person would allow that. Rather, they would agree on a transparent written policy, practice and procedure to define the terms of how the cupcake is sliced, and if unfair, it would be published and debated in public.

As it is now, the party in power in Indiana cuts and grabs. Incumbents running unopposed even take the whole sweet morsel, and no one has an effective voice to protest. If we improve the law this year, at least an unbiased committee would be established by the people to slice us up fairly. Why can't we look over their shoulder to know if it is unfair?

Contact the chairs of the Indiana General Assembly's election committees: Sen. Jon Ford, 317-232-9517 or Senator.Ford@iga.in.gov; and Rep. Tim Wesco, 317-232-9753 or h21@iga.in.gov. Message: I want to see the maps before the Legislature votes on them, as well as the criteria used to draw them.

James Bugert

Fort Wayne

Unvaccinated steal care from others

In regard to COVID: I believe the science and doctors. I follow their advice and have been vaccinated. You do not believe in science and doctors and you are not vaccinated.

If I am wrong, I have hurt no one. No one dies because of me! If you are wrong, you have caused many deaths and severe illnesses.

Also, you have filled the hospitals, expecting those doctors and science-approved medicines that you do not believe in to do everything in their power to save you. I am denied treatment for normal things like heart attacks, strokes, accidents, etc., because you have my bed and treatment, and I die. And you are begging for your life to be spared and get to live.

Vaunetta Barnhill

New Haven

Remarks show idiocy of legislative districts

Raves to Jessica Farlow for her testimony Aug. 7 during the redistricting public meeting in Fort Wayne. Ms. Farlow laid bare the abject absurdity of current legislative district boundary lines in Fort Wayne that divide neighbors, placing the student body of an elementary school where she teaches into five Indiana House districts, each represented by a different lawmaker.

Ms. Farlow described the everyday harmful effects on her school community and her job of the marginalization of neighborhood common interests resulting from the severely gerrymandered boundary lines implemented a decade ago. This community, like countless others in our state, is essentially dispossessed without voice and representation in state government.

The act of gerrymandering to maximize the seats of a political party is an affront and existential threat to our nation's basic ideal of “We The People” self-government with fair representation for all. Even if currently legal, it's blatantly anti-democracy and un-American. In our state, the grossly gerrymandered district boundaries have resulted in a super-majority-dominated state government echo chamber of false narratives and failed ideologies that stifle free debate of ideas and perpetuate backwardness.

But now, over the next month or so after the imminent release of new decennial census results, our state legislature has a prime opportunity to right this colossal wrong.

Will the supermajority simply repeat its last practice of using finely tuned national consultant data algorithms, in secrecy, that surgically employ an overarching self-interested goal of maximizing the count of super-majority seats won (choosing voters)? Or will it turn away from such vice against American representative democracy and opt for what the public has consistently stated it wants in elections: keeping communities of interest (COI) together in the same district and not combined with clashing COI; dividing cities and counties into as few districts as possible; drawing districts to encourage competitive elections in which ideas/concerns are freely and vigorously debated; and making the process transparent, with public participation included after new district boundaries are proposed.

Above all, the old playbook of self-interested party gerrymandering algorithms needs to be tossed out and buried forever. There are ever more citizens watching the process this go-around. Legislators can't hide – they need to heed the call, turn away from self-interest and allow boundaries to be drawn that focus on the needs of Indiana voters where voters choose their legislators, not vice versa.

David A. Peppler

Columbia City

Biden administration the one making mess

A couple of weeks ago, I read a letter to the editor from a person saying how President Joe Biden is now going to have to clean up the “mess” made by Donald Trump. That image has stuck with me. What was Trump's mess? A rapidly strengthening economy? A stable southern border? Tax relief that helped me and millions of others in the middle class?

Oh no – it was the pandemic, and like the great Chicago fire and the disastrous earthquake in San Francisco in 1906, it was Trump's fault. But now the mess is taken care of: Wide open southern border, which will essentially put an end to our country as we know it. Rapidly growing inflation – people are already stealing gasoline in my community. A national debt that is utterly breathtaking. Soon to come: conception-to-birth abortions here and internationally, all paid for by American taxpayers after elimination of the Hyde amendment.

As a parent of three, two of whom were adopted, one a teacher and the other a social worker, I couldn't help imagining what might have happened had Biden and his progressives been in control when my children approached birth. Yep, Trump's “mess” is rapidly being cleaned up. I can hardly wait for the next chapter of this progressive era.

William Dillon

Hamilton

Fix roads and bridges

Infrastructure priorities should be fixing the broken roads and bridges. Also transportation and broadband internet are important and needed. This is for our future growth. Please support.

Nora Williams

Fort Wayne