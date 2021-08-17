French Avenue on sinkhole watch

There is water bubbling up from the middle of the street in the 300 block of French Avenue.

Can a small portion of federal infrastructure money ($1.5 trillion) be used to fix it?

The leak grows daily, and City Utilities customers pay for it.

Thus begins the sinkhole watch.

Richard Kolkman, Jr.

Fort Wayne

Banks' eye not on his constituents

While not a native of Whitley County, I have lived here for a lot of years and I know a lot of people here. Most of these people are Republican voters – that is obvious by the results each time an election comes around. They are a pretty conservative bunch for the most part. But, they are also considerate, kind and sensible people for the most part.

I find it hard to believe they will continue to support a congressman who is more interested in spending time at Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster than in Columbia City while spreading support for the “big lie” and shedding any responsibility for encouraging his constituents to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Jim Banks, the hometown boy made good, has gone completely off the track of representing the values I see practiced around my town by my Republican friends. I'm guessing lots of 3rd District residents will agree.

Banks is not representing the people I know. It seems more important to him to impress fellow Rep. Jim Jordan and his gang than to seriously consider the challenges our country is facing in terms of voters' rights, health care and equality under the law.

My hope is that all voters in the 3rd District give serious thought to their representation the next time we vote. Is the current officeholder really doing the job you sent him there to do, or is he there only to further his own political goals? I think we all know the answer to that question.

Margaret Malcolm

Columbia City

CHEERS to all the sponsors and participants who made this year's “Rock the Fort” car show a phenomenal success. CHEERS as well to the Crime Stoppers board of directors and so many volunteers who stepped forward to make this a successful fundraiser for Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers.

Royce White

Board chair, Greater Fort Wayne

Crime Stoppers