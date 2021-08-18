Politics shouldn't rule in neighborhood upgrades

Recently, I made an inquiry of the mayor's office regarding street conditions.

I thank John Perlich for the quick response and department redirect for answers. Unfortunately, the answers I received left me puzzled.

Our street has never seen attention in the 16 years we have lived here. A couple of years back there was a massive repavement project in the Lakeside neighborhood which passed us over. Those streets were not in worse condition than ours. This leads me to believe neighborhood care is based upon one thing: politics.

Every homeowner is a taxpayer, and they should receive the consideration to beautify their neighborhood instead of a chosen few asking for costly pet projects.

I should not have to make phone calls and write letters to get a street the attention it has not been shown in upwards of 20 years.

As a community, we've poured millions into trails, park upgrades and even brand-new Promenade Park downtown. It is time our tax dollars are redirected into the neighborhoods within the “inner city” to do the necessary upgrades they desperately need.

Our tax dollars spend the same as anyone's else. Stop playing politics and letting the well connected get their way.

The city received COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act funds. These were not part of any department budget. Why weren't these set aside to replace curbs in need and repave streets missed in budgeting?

I should not have to run for office to apply some common sense to neighborhood living conditions.

Stop blowing our tax dollars on pet projects and, like Larry the Cable Guy loves to say, git 'er done.

David L. Nichols

Fort Wayne

Reflexive criticism is not helpful

The situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan is unsolvable and extremely dangerous. Did President Biden make the right decision? I don't know.

But I did know that former President Trump would immediately criticize him, along with most other Republicans. Trump said he would go ahead with a withdrawal of U.S. troops but only under certain conditions. Of course, as he showed over his four years of presidency, he did not offer what those conditions would be ... because he hadn't thought of them yet.

If former President Trump wants to criticize, that is welcome. But he should at least tell us what he would do instead.

Jeff Olsen

New Haven

Responsive parks workers offer assist to anglers

Thanks to the park board.

I was fishing a couple of weeks ago at Johnny Appleseed Park right below the dam on the boardwalk for fishermen.

The brush was heavy, making it difficult to fish. I asked a young park employee who was cutting grass around the dog park if he would talk to someone about getting the brush cut back.

He came down, checked it out and said we would see what he could do.

A week later, the brush was cut back.

Thanks to the young man on the mower and thanks to the park board.

Job well done!

Bob Vonderaar

LaOtto