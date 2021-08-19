Out-of-context numbers cloud mask debate

Abe Schwab (“Is COVID taken seriously in schools? Don't know,” Aug. 13) gives us figures on COVID-19, including those pertaining to children. Sadly, he doesn't give us enough.

He tells us that one in 100 children who catch COVID-19 are hospitalized and that one in 10,000 die of it, but he does not tell us how many of those youths were already medically compromised by preexisting conditions. More important, consider these figures: 4.2 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 nationally, but only .008% have died. As a result, fewer children have died from COVID-19 in the past 18 months than died from the flu in the 2018-19 flu season (480).

Should we now be masking children every fall simply as a matter of course? I sincerely hope not.

James W. Voelz

Fort Wayne

Mask mandates backed by irrefutable statistics

It was refreshing to see Fort Wayne Community Schools put the safety of children above the selfish demands of politically motivated parents and require masks. For families in other districts, it was a small moment of hope and optimism that maybe other schools would follow their lead.

Sadly, local school boards appear to be worried more about what makes political sense than scientific sense. It is difficult to understand how any reasonable human being can not conclude things are about to get much worse.

As of the data from Aug. 11, our seven-day moving average in Indiana is a whopping 1,165 cases higher than it was a year ago on the same date. We are worse in terms of total cases, people hospitalized and people on ventilators. Surely everyone remembers the peaks of the surge last winter and the pits of despair it led to. We are racing toward those peaks at a much faster rate.

It took us until Oct. 21, 2020, to get as bad as we were on Aug. 11. Case acceleration is faster than it has ever been in Indiana, despite a smaller pool of likely COVID-19 candidates.

The risk to the kids who are too young to get vaccinated and who are stuck in classrooms without masks or social distancing is growing by the day. Leaders from the school board to the governor are displaying a horrifying negligence in their obligations to keep those kids safe.

Our kids are being offered up as sacrifices at the altar of political placation. It is time to put aside the conspiracy theories, willful ignorance and misplaced priorities and to do the right thing. Follow the science. Require masks. Protect our kids.

Situations like this require brave leaders to rise to the occasion and take a stand for what is morally right, regardless of how unpopular it is. Where are those brave leaders now?

It is time to be better. For our kids' sake.

SHAWN MCCARTHY

Fort Wayne

Commitment to green life all-or-nothing proposition

We listen to carmakers (for example) talk about their commitment to a greener future.

Then we watch these same companies' ads for their ability to conquer rough terrain through forests, wetlands, deserts – any and all habitats we humans should be looking to preserve. Please, if you believe that Mother Nature deserves more respect, boycott companies that practice double standards.

Four-wheel-drive vehicles are great for dealing with adverse winter driving situations. This is the most significant contribution they make to us drivers. And the car companies acknowledge that. At the same time, these companies try to promote the power of these vehicles to subject fragile ecosystems to a small percentage of drivers' lust to subject nature to their thrill-seeking ventures.

Let us tell these nature abusers, “Enough is too much.”

Robert Van Rooyen

Fort Wayne