Letters to the editor

Scooters increasingly an issue across city

Recently, I had an e-bike and e-scooter thrown in my yard. They were there until I dragged them over to the cement area near the street.

I thought, wrongly, that these things were to be used downtown. I also thought there was some oversight as to who could use them. There is no supervision involved.

Last week, I counted six in my neighborhood. I have seen young kids riding them in the streets. What happens when someone gets hit and hurt or worse? Who is responsible?

I understand one can get $50 if they return them, but what if the battery is dead and they lay around for weeks? I contacted the police and was told the city had not given them permission to act on them. However, when I filled out the online form from the company (which the officer gave me), the bike was picked up within 30 minutes.

ANN McGAW

Fort Wayne

Roosevelt was right regarding patriotism

While I wholeheartedly agree with Judith A. Cox (Aug. 13) that words hold power, I take vehement exception to everything else in her letter.

The idea that disagreement with or disparagement of Donald Trump equals hatred of country would be laughable if it weren't so wrongheaded and dangerous. Blind adoration of a politician is fascism, not patriotism. Or, to paraphrase our 26th president, Republican Teddy Roosevelt, “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official...”

As for this country being formed by a Constitution based on equality and love of God and country, I challenge Cox to find any word or phrase in our Constitution that mentions either of those concepts. The U.S. Constitution contains no reference to God, and the concept of equality is not included until the addition of the 14th Amendment in 1868.

This country is based on the ideals of equality, generosity and kindness, but we are not there yet. Veneration of a failed former president who continues to spew bigotry and divisiveness every time he opens his mouth will not get us any closer.

Candace Schuler

Fort Wayne

Joys of simpler times welcome in retrospect

I always wanted to be a child of the '50s.

Growing up in simpler times. No passwords, computers or technology. Antenna TV was an escape for me. Black and white. It didn't matter.

The Vietnam War meant nothing to me for I was oblivious at the age of 3. Thank God for that reprieve in my life. I don't think I could endure the strife.

But now the times have revealed a curse. Politics, racism, violence and worse.

But I had the privilege back in the day to ride my bike on a warm summer's day. To the Midway market holding a sack, then to the railroad, walking the tracks.

Picking morel mushrooms and wild berries. So much joy in nature I lived. Oblivious to me, just being a kid. Sleepovers on the cots outside, the stars with friends right by your side.

Thinking back, I would not trade another day that God had made to bless me with the simple fun of being a child in the summer sun.

Jacqui Emberton

Fort Wayne

Lesson of Afghanistan: 'War is not the answer'

Our war on Afghanistan has ended. The only victory is learning and not repeating the same mistake. Nations cannot be created externally – even with good intentions.

We could have saved trillions of dollars and countless suffering if we had treated 9/11 as a criminal act.

U.S. Special Forces participated in the massacre of 2,500 Taliban by Northern Alliance warlords in October 2001. We tortured Taliban prisoners for information they did not possess.

Afghanistan has been called the “Graveyard of Empires.” A war has ended but the U.S. war machine doesn't stop; it just changes location.

Americans need to get beyond partisan bickering. The Authorization for Use of Military Force, war funding and withdrawal from Afghanistan were bipartisan.

The Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan has been far from perfect, but President Donald Trump had four years to accomplish the task.

The United States has had only 17 years without war in our entire history.

We need a national discussion about continuing on a path of endless war (and crushing war debt). War supporters need to stop the childish blame game.

Everyone involved needs to take responsibility (including Afghans).

The peace movement says “War is not the answer” for a reason; we mean it.

Tim Tiernon

Fort Wayne for Peace