Continued vigilance vital to halting variants

I am writing this in response to James W. Voelz's letter (“Out-of-context numbers cloud mask debate,” Aug 19). Both Voelz and Abe Schwab (to whom Voelz was responding) give numbers to back up their respective viewpoints, but both authors ignore the most relevant point. When people are infected with COVID-19, whether they have had the vaccine or not, there is a chance the virus can mutate to a variant (as a prime example, the Delta form currently running amok through the population).

The more people who get infected, whether they have symptoms or not and whether they die or not, the much greater chances the virus mutates to a different variant, perhaps one even more contagious and lethal than we have seen with the Delta variant.

It is also proven that both masks and vaccines are effective at slowing passage from one person to another. Those who choose to not get vaccinated or wear masks are perpetrating the further spread of new variants.

People want and need to “get back to normal,” and the only way to do this is to wear masks and get vaccinated. It doesn't matter that, as Voelz states, “4.2 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 nationally, but only .008% have died.” The fact is that these 4.2 million children are acting as incubators for new variants to form and then to be passed onto others.

Masks, while not perfect, do prevent droplet spread and contagion, and it is critical that this simple and harmless method of cutting way back on the spread of the virus be used to prevent variants from multiplying.

Elliott Blumenthal

Fort Wayne

Gerrymandered frustration

I've lived in Indiana for 75 years, and it is very frustrating to live in a state that mindlessly always votes Republican, right or wrong. And to those who say “love it or leave it”: I love Indiana, just not its politics.

Michael Byrd

Fort Wayne

Vietnam, Afghanistan yield similar lessons

The recent news of events in Afghanistan has made me think of comparisons between what is happening there and the Vietnam War. As an amateur history buff of wars and military history, and as a Vietnam veteran, the news has me drawing comparisons.

Ho Chi Minh, as the leader of North Vietnam, whether he was fighting and defeating the French in 1954, or fighting the U.S. in the 1960s and '70s, always said the infinite patience of the Vietnamese people would outlast the U.S. interests. The U.S. population would get tired of sending its young men and women to war and would also get tired of the financial burden.

Part of that played out with the college campus riots that occurred in the early 1970s here in the U.S. and the way returning veterans from Vietnam were treated (maybe a better term would be mistreated).

I do not know whether the Taliban ever formally had a doctrine of outlasting their enemies. But their will and desire to win outlasted the Russians and their persistence won out over the U.S. and the U.S.-backed Afghan army. Even with advanced, expensive and sophisticated weapons provided by the U.S., the Afghan army did not seem to have the intestinal desire to fight that hard.

The U.S. should heed the lessons of both these wars.

Unless the population of the country we might be thinking of “helping” is all in and willing to fight to the finish, or even to death, the U.S. could well be wasting our time, money and, above all else, the lives of our soldiers, both men and women.

Michael Noll

Fort Wayne