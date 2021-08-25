Obstructionists had no place on Jan. 6 panel

The letter by Byron Thompson (“Pelosi blocked Banks' serious Jan. 6 queries,” Aug. 16) needs some serious correction. Concerning House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's appointment of Reps. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan to the Jan. 6 committee, McCarthy knew Speaker Nancy Pelosi would block Banks' and Jordan's appointments. Then McCarthy could complain how unfair the process was.

The “antics” the writer refers to are not “questions both congressmen had posed about the lack of security on that day and whose responsibility it was to know and prepare for predictable security issues.” Apparently the writer has never seen Jordan in action. He turns any hearing into a circus. Unfortunately, Banks has become a Trump sycophant and is closely following Jordan down the path of obstructionism. Banks and Jordan would be no asset to any serious Jan. 6 committee.

Pelosi was not in charge of the Capitol Police the day of the insurrection. That is still true today. They are overseen by the Capitol Police Board and by a number of entities and individuals, none of whom are Pelosi. Several committees also oversee the Capitol Police, and Pelosi is not a member of any of those committees. This information is readily available to anyone interested enough to look for it.

Last, the writer references Donald Trump's “two failed impeachments.” This is false. Trump was indeed impeached twice by the House.

While the Senate did not convict him (big surprise), the fact remains that Trump was successfully impeached twice. As hard as it must be for many to admit, accept or comprehend, “twice-impeached former president” will follow Trump to the end of his days and beyond.

The Jan. 6 committee formed by Pelosi is comprised of serious people looking for serious answers to what truly happened on that dark day.

Bonnie Caudill

Fort Wayne

Estate sale assistance

On Aug. 17, I stopped at an estate sale and purchased a small wood cabinet.

I was measuring my trunk, but the cabinet would not fit in my car. A lovely lady walking by said, “Do you need help getting your cabinet home?”

She not only helped me carry a rather heavy cabinet to her SUV, she followed me home and helped put it in my garage.

I thanked her and she drove off.

I'm still in disbelief!

Shirley Schartzer

Fort Wayne

Evidence of the eyes: Kids don't need masks

I find the assertions made by Shawn McCarthy in his Aug. 18 letter (“Mask mandates backed by irrefutable statistics”) to be unfair, offensive and elitist.

I am the parent of a seventh grade student. I care deeply about the health and safety of my child and of all children. I am not politically motivated, nor am I unreasonable. I am, however, vehemently opposed to the forced masking of children.

I have seen firsthand the psychological and developmental impact forced masking has had on my family and many others. I have two eyes and my parental instincts. That's about all I can trust anymore. I have chosen not to force my child to mask. I don't believe the benefits outweigh the psychological consequences.

McCarthy has obviously come to a different conclusion. That is his right. I couldn't imagine demanding that an elected body strip him of that right because he disagrees with me.

As for his assertion that “brave leaders” should “rise to the occasion”? I think they have. I am proud of my local school board, and others in the region that have recognized parental rights and prioritized the mental health of students. These leaders have shown exceptional courage, and I commend them.

Ryne Johnson

Monroe