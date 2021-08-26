Politics over public health poor look for Bauer

Thank you to The Journal Gazette for including the businesses of all the officials in the Aug. 19 article, “Local GOP officials meet with DeSantis.” I now have a list to refer to to avoid from this point forward when looking for a car, a machine operator, a construction company, a funeral home, a sheriff and, I guess, most importantly, a health system.

The one I think stands out the most on this list is the president of the IU Health System Fort Wayne, Brian Bauer. How can any person who works for a health system during a global public health crisis not only support, but invite and welcome the governor of a state that has some of the worst COVID numbers in the world? It is truly hard to call Florida's Ron DeSantis “governor” when he is doing anything but governing.

How can Bauer, president of IU Health System Fort Wayne, welcome someone who cannot even lead a state through a health crisis and consider supporting him to run for a national office, such as president? How can Bauer, president of IU Health System Fort Wayne, support someone who according to Steve Shine is, “a true believer in the American dream” when evidently that dream is a nightmare for anyone desperately trying to breathe with lungs destroyed by COVID? How can Bauer, president of IU Health System Fort Wayne, support someone who runs a state that our own health officials have admitted they would ban travel to and from if it were another country?

Thank God for Parkview and Lutheran. There are options for those of us who actually want to survive this health crisis and do not want it being turned into a political circus. If you are wondering why I continually repeated Bauer's name and position, I don't want anyone to forget what he stands for: politics over public health.

Jenna Rupp

Fort Wayne

Treatment of teachers a statewide shame

There is something incredibly dangerous and unfair happening to our children. Teachers are so undervalued in Indiana that it is shameful.

They have a bachelor's degree. They are not treated as though they are professionals. And in some school districts they're required to start on a master's degree within five years with no help from the school system.

They spend their days with unruly children, and parents who do not care. Lots of times the administration is not there to back up the teachers. Teachers are not allowed to discipline their students.

They are public servants who take pride in their work but are never included in any kind of discounts or any recognition whatsoever. Many times, teachers have to use their own money to buy supplies for themselves and their students out of a dismal salary. Some of these new teachers cannot make it without getting a second job.

I don't understand Indiana's thinking. Doesn't anyone value the education of their children? Doesn't anybody care that we are losing our best teachers to surrounding states because they can make so much more money there than they can in Indiana?

Teachers are public servants like firefighters and policeman. But they are never given the respect that they deserve.

Next time a teacher calls to discuss your child's progress, get back with them, show interest in your child's education. And the next time you have an opportunity to vote for somebody who is committed to make a real change for our students and our teachers, make the right decision and pray that they are actually going to do what they say.

I am disheartened by the fact that Indiana is so low in the rankings for education in this country.

Everybody in the state of Indiana should be up in arms about the fact that we are losing these professionals.

Kristine Welty

Fort Wayne