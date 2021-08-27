The straight talk: Get the vaccine

It is both clarifying and gratifying when I have the good fortune to listen to someone who knows what he or she is talking about and does so absent ego and hidden agendas: an informed straight talker.

Such was the case recently when I was watching the evening news and an exhausted ER doctor from the Houston area was interviewed on the topic of exploding COVID-19 infections almost entirely from the enormously infectious delta variant striking the unvaccinated.

Paraphrasing, here's what the ER doctor said: Once you are infected by this virus, there is no cure. Medical intervention at that point can only attempt to help your immune system deal with the infection after the fact. This is why, pleaded the straight-talking doctor, it is imperative for all Americans who are able to take the vaccine do so. Our vaccines are the cure by engaging our immune systems ahead of potential infection and making our bodies ready for battle.

The ER doctor went on to say that if our national percentage of vaccinated Americans had been much higher much earlier, we would not have to now/still concern ourselves with such needlessly divisive issues such as masking, social distancing and when to open or close businesses, schools and so worth.

Sounds straightforward coming from a straight talker whose mentality is science-based and whose moral compass is sworn to do no harm.

Sadly, Americans did not – and in some areas across this country still do not – have enough elected and/or appointed decision-makers of the same caliber as the straight-talking ER doctor from Houston.

But that does not mean that Americans can't think for themselves, of themselves, or, better yet, of others.

Greg Slyford

Fort Wayne

Cellphone tower siting needs better regulation

Cellphone towers are now being placed in urban and rural neighborhoods, courtesy of House Enrolled Act 1164 – passed by the Indiana General Assembly in the 2021 legislative session.

Having cellphone towers in front of our homes may well affect property values and perhaps even the health of our children. Because of the way HEA 1164 was written (as I understand it), designating cellphone companies as public utilities, our counties and cities and residents do not have a say in where these cell phone towers will be erected. As public utilities, these unsightly towers can be placed in any public right of way, including park strips in Fort Wayne.

This is just wrong.

Our city and county governments and we as residents and property owners should have a strong say in how and where these cell towers are being placed by cellphone companies. But we do not have any say in the location of the towers. Per HEA 1164, only the cellphone companies, now designated as public utilities, have the say as to where new cell towers will be placed and erected.

Many of us in affected neighborhoods in Fort Wayne and around Indiana are asking that HEA 1164 be modified to include authority for our city and county governments, neighborhood associations and affected residents/property owners to have a strong say in how and where these towers are to be placed. Please join this effort by emailing or calling your Indiana state representatives and senators and asking that HEA 1164 be modified to add rights of cities, counties and residents/property owners and to end the designation of cellphone companies as public utilities.

Fred Lanahan

Fort Wayne