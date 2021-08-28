Science-blind DeSantis not leadership material

I noted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rather quietly visited Fort Wayne recently. DeSantis spoke before the National Fraternal Order of Police and subsequently attended a private lunch meeting with several high-ranking members of the Republican Party including Chairman Steve Shine.

I think DeSantis' presence can be attributed to his early explorative efforts to be nominated as the Republican candidate for president in 2024.

DeSantis has been a constant source of national news in recent months not because of his qualifications, but as an anti-vaxxer and anti-masker in his home state. He has constantly denied the solid scientific evidence of the proven effectiveness of masks and the COVID vaccine. DeSantis's defiant opposition has catapulted Florida into one of the top states with a low vaccine rate, extremely high COVID cases, hospitalizations and, unfortunately, deaths attributed to COVID and its variants. Recent reports indicate that Florida hospitals are showing a critical shortage of ICU beds. Children in this state, many too young to be vaccinated, are now filling hospital beds as opposed to classrooms. All this thanks to the governor's efforts to bar these children from wearing masks.

I also noted that Shine describes DeSantis as “very cordial with an easygoing personality more than he is described in the media.” Shine also says this governor “believes in the American dream” and “has the caliber of a presidential contender.” DeSantis' analysis of the “American dream” is greatly concerning. Putting political ambitions ahead of truth, facts and children's lives is not a good quality for anyone, especially a presidential candidate. Have we learned nothing?

Lowell Gratigny

Fort Wayne

Vaccination safest route

I am a 96-year-old lady who got her vaccination shot in February. I had no problems or side effects, and I am going to get my booster shot when it is available for me.

I keep hearing on the news and I am a strong believer that we must “get the vaccination or die.”

Please get the vaccination and be safe.

Helen Miller

New Haven

Genealogy Center still going strong

Learn with us from home!

Week after week for more than a year, with these words, the Genealogy Center at the Allen County Public Library has invited the public to learn new skills in the hunt for ancestors. Every Tuesday and Thursday, one-hour sessions are offered to help budding genealogists and seasoned ones, too.

People from all over the United States (and perhaps beyond) join in these free Zoom presentations. I want the public to know how very fortunate we are to have such skilled and sharing genealogists at the Genealogy Center.

When we couldn't go to them because of the COVID lockdown, they came to us via the internet. I can't thank each one of them individually, but I can give this shoutout to let them know how very much they are appreciated.

I have heard the Genealogy Center is second only to Salt Lake City's. In my book, they are No. 1.

Marianne Darr-Norman

Fort Wayne