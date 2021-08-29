Letters to the editor

Start kids early on path to avoid secondhand smoke

It's hard to believe that summer is coming to an end for many Allen County children, and they are already returning to school. Along with a new school year come new classes, new extracurricular activities and new friends.

Your child will spend most of his or her waking hours away from home, so it is a good idea to put safeguards in place to make sure they are as safe as possible while they are growing and learning this school year. One way to help protect your child is to reduce his or her exposure to secondhand smoke.

Even if you and the rest of your family do not smoke, it is best to always be cautious of the different environments your child is exposed to throughout the day. Do their friends' parents smoke inside the house? Do they play sports in an area that isn't smoke free?

Venues that you assume are smoke free, such as a public park, may still allow designated smoking areas.

Having an open conversation with your child about their daily activities and the dangers of secondhand smoke can eliminate a lot of these unknowns. It is also important to encourage your child to ask others not to smoke in front of them.

Instilling this mentality in your children at a young age will also help prevent them from ever starting to smoke.

If you're a parent and you smoke, you can protect your family by implementing no-smoking rules in your own house or car and keeping the smoke outside.

If you're ready to quit smoking and live a healthier life, you can call for free help and quitting aids at 1-800-Quit-Now or visit QuitNowIndiana.com.

Monique Johnson

Program manager

Allen County Drug & Alcohol Consortium

FDA gives us best shot at returning to normal

There are a lot of things that make me really angry these days (can you say Afghanistan?), but at the top of my list are anti-vaxxers.

Our country – heck, the whole world – has been through hell thanks to COVID-19. Our country was in the best place it had been in decades, then overnight we were in the Dumpster. Nobody knew what was going on or what to do about it. Information was contradicted every five minutes. President Trump pulled out all the stops and removed roadblocks to get a vaccine created with unheard-of speed, against all odds and naysayers' predictions.

We prayed and when it became available, we stood in line to get the shots as soon as we could. We wore masks and kept six feet apart and watched as some of our favorite businesses shut down. As more people got vaccinated, things started getting better and kind of back to some sort of normal or new normal. Then people stopped taking the vaccine.

Most of us have had many, many vaccinations in our lifetime. We'd be back in the 18th century without the benefit of these immunizations. But now, there are millions who have decided they don't trust the COVID vaccine? What the heck!? You're hurting all the rest of us. So we're going backward again. The virus and a new variant are surging, almost entirely because of the people who refuse to get vaccinated. We're back to mask mandates in some places and other restrictions.

I'm done. I'm tired of it. I'm sick of all of it. I want our life back the way it should be. The FDA has given full approval to the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

For God's sake, people, no more excuses; take the dang shot.

Ken Selking

Decatur