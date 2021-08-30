Thoughtful Democrats can bring about change

There is a dire need in many areas of Indiana for at least two candidate choices on the ballot.

Around a third of state and local positions go unopposed. In my county, Wells, and neighboring counties, too many ballot spots were Republican unopposed. I used to think that voting was enough of a contribution, but when there are no choices, it's mostly doing nothing. With so many positions uncontested the quality and dedication of representation suffers. Those elected come to think of themselves as entitled, with no consequences for their actions. And national candidates suffer from having many people not bothering to vote.

There are a number of ways to improve the voting process with the most important being full ballots. If you think you could do the job, you're badly needed. Or if you want to give people a choice and are willing to try, please enter the race. If you don't think that's for you, then consider recruiting someone you know. There are a lot of good people out there who would be a major improvement or at least a worthy choice.

Another way to help is to volunteer and/or donate to candidates; both are much needed. At least listen and talk to candidates, encourage and thank them for being willing to serve.

The Democratic Party is the party of inclusion, progress and problem-solving. Dems are not looking to vilify the less fortunate or different; we want to grow the middle class. Democrats don't say “nothing can be done” or rely on “thoughts and prayers.” We'll tackle tough issues, and most important we work for equality for all Americans.

Please contact your Indiana and county Democratic Party to become involved. Although elections aren't until next year, if we start early we can make a change for the better.

John Bodner

Ossian

Humiliating departure seals Afghanistan fate

After 20 years of fighting and dying in Afghanistan, we have run like a dog with his tail between his legs. One can only view this debacle as a defeat.

A defeat brought on unnecessarily by a weak president. A “tough guy” who is always inviting a protester “outside” at one of his town meetings. A president who has allowed a ragtag army dictate the “red line” for our departure while leaving an unknown number of Americans and Afghan helpers behind, to a really bad, and probably short future. A president who had the backing of the strongest military in the world. Or, at least it was before he left behind, in his hasty departure, billions of dollars worth of equipment and weapons for the Taliban.

Every American, Democrat or Republican, independent or nothing, should feel embarrassed and humiliated at this time. That is the way the rest of the world views us.

William Cook

Leo-Cedarville