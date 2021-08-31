Vaccination best protection for kids

Ryne Johnson's letter (Aug. 25) talks about the detrimental mental health effects of kids wearing masks in schools. Strangely, he does not actually cite anywhere in his letter what those effects are. In lieu of any evidence from his end, I'd like to put some facts out there for everybody who remains unvaccinated and claims to care about children's health and safety.

Child hospitalizations for COVID have increased fourfold since the beginning of July. This amounts to 1,200 kids a day entering the hospital for COVID-related symptoms.

A minimum of 94.1% of people hospitalized for COVID symptoms in each state are unvaccinated. This is incontrovertible proof that the vaccines are overwhelmingly effective at preventing serious COVID symptoms.

Children younger than 12 have not been approved for emergency use of COVID vaccines yet, thus they represent some of the most vulnerable to COVID in society. Granted, children rarely die of COVID, but why would anyone in their right mind want any children to be hospitalized when the solution is so preventable? Getting a vaccine literally costs you nothing more than a few minutes of your life.

Protecting our children is the one thing we should all be able to agree on. If you want kids to be able to go without masks in schools (as I do), the best thing you can do to accomplish that goal is to go get vaccinated.

Ty Vanmeter

Fort Wayne

Braun's earmark examples backfire on his party

It is an interesting idea Sen. Mike Braun proposed in his op-ed of Aug. 19 (“Standing firm against earmarks”). Eliminating earmarks might solve some lingering issues for his fellow Republican legislators.

I find it ironic that the examples of wasteful earmarks and corruption he cited were committed by Republican members of Congress. Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens and Rep. Don Young were the big sponsors of the $400 million Alaska Bridge to Nowhere pork project.

And Rep. Duke Cunningham resigned after pleading guilty to taking more than $2 million in bribes from three defense contractors. His take included a luxury house, a yacht, a Rolls-Royce, lavish meals and $40,000 in Persian rugs. It is considered the biggest bribery scandal in congressional history.

I would be more impressed with Braun's sincerity if he could use some other evidence demonstrating that it is a bipartisan problem.

Oh, by the way, Donald Trump, granted Cunningham a conditional pardon because “he tutored inmates while in prison and now volunteers for a local fire department.”

I suggest Braun instead support changing party loyalty oaths to include something about swearing not to cheat the electorate.

Sean Collentine

Fort Wayne

US military assets left to Taliban, ISIS

Our Democratic president has chosen to leave behind in Afghanistan (besides people) some $50-80 billion worth of military equipment and facilities including assault rifles, armored Humvees, multiple Black Hawk helicopters (which the Chinese will almost certainly buy for cash from the Taliban), communication equipment, night-vision goggles, Bagram Air Force base, and a $770 million embassy to name just a few item.

All this is now in the hands of the Taliban and/or ISIS, both of which wish us harm.

In that my tax dollars were used to pay for all this, can someone, perhaps a Democrat who voted for President Joe Biden, tell me how to get a refund on next year's taxes?

Bruce Cynar

Leo-Cedarville