City's Doolittle Raider deserves your respect

In the aftermath of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, the United States stood along with England as the world was enveloped in World War II.

While Adolf Hitler was subjugating much of Europe, the Japanese were unstoppable in their conquest of China and much of the area in the oil-rich Pacific Islands. Morale in the U.S. and England was very low. London was being bombed mercilessly by the German Air Force.

Jimmy Doolittle worked on a plan to boost morale and show the Japanese military they were not immune to attack on their home island.

It took 16 crews, 80 men, a small fleet of Navy ships and months of training.

The raid on Tokyo and other Japanese cities occurred in April 1942, only five months after Pearl Harbor.

Capt. Richard Miller was one of those 80 men. He lived in Fort Wayne and was only 26 years old when he volunteered for this perilous mission. Most of the 16 crews survived, but the Japanese executed three of the captured crewmen.

Fifteen planes ran out of fuel and had to ditch their planes over China. Those Chinese who helped the crews escape from Japanese soldiers paid with their lives. A year after the Doolittle Raid, Miller died after being wounded on a bombing mission in North Africa. Capt. Miller – one of the members of the “Greatest Generation” – is buried at Lindenwood Cemetery, “Section A.”

Come and show your respect to the famous Doolittle Raiders.

Frank Gray wrote a column on Miller for The Journal Gazette on March 16, 2008. Hollywood produced a movie called “Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo” to tell the story of the Doolittle Raiders.

Larry Wagner

Fort Wayne

Go to the source

How much would Republicans pay to keep control of gerrymandering and voter suppression? I think Joe Manchin (the Democratic senator from West Virginia) can give us some idea of the value ... as in firsthand knowledge on the exact dollar amount.

Jon Fettig

Fort Wayne

Afghanistan withdrawal demands answers

I served in Army intelligence and security for 11 years.

The Afghanistan war lasted 20 years.There are more than 2,000 Gold Star Homes who lost a loved military person and more than 20,000 households broken over a loved military person who was wounded. Those veterans are still suffering. And remember, during the Obama-Biden administration for eight years, nothing was done to end the U.S. commitment to Afghanistan.

Government protocol states that in the event of serious unrest, the following should take place. First, dependents of embassy personnel and unnecessary staff shall be evacuated. Next, all U.S. citizens. Finally, embassy staff and Marine Corps guards, then military personnel. Elected and appointed personnel need to ask why Biden ignored protocol.

Billions in Department of Defense military equipment and technology was left behind with the withdrawal. This was developed with U.S. tax dollars. At the present time, it is in the hands of the Taliban, and not with the Afghan military.

I request that the Indiana's senators and representatives, regardless of political affiliation, bring up dialogue in the Senate and House to find answers to these questions.

John Dennis Hannigan

Fort Wayne