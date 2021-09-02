Vaccine of earlier era had dramatic effects

I am old enough to remember the disfigurement that polio caused so many children and young people. When the polio vaccine was approved, our parents made sure we all received it. I'm just wondering about all the folks who have decided not to get the COVID vaccine, if things would be different for them if they were to become visibly disfigured. Would they still say no?

Diane Butts

Fort Wayne

FBI, FedEx help couple avoid scam

We were about to sit down for lunch when the phone rang.

The caller identified himself as an attorney, calling on behalf of one of our grandsons, who had been in a serious automobile accident involving the hospitalization of another, female driver. Our grandson had been arrested but the caller assured us that he, the presiding judge and a committee of concerned volunteers were committed to program designed to protect arrested young persons who had had only one “conflict with the law.”

We were informed Eddie would only be allowed a minute or two because of his being under arrest. We were warned that his voice might be a little hard to recognize because of his injured upper lip and a broken nose. In a voice we could only partially understand, we heard an apology, then the “attorney” began again to instruct us about our responsibilities for ensuring his unmarred future.

It would be necessary for us to cover his “cash bond” costs. We were given precise instructions. We followed his instructions to the letter, still asking ourselves how such things could have happened to our grandson.

At supper, as we were reviewing the afternoon's developments, we became increasingly aware of the distinct odor of rat! There were too many unanswered questions. We had FedExed the required money to arrive by noon the next day. We decided to check with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI representative observed that our story sounded like a scam and suggested we contact our local FedEx office to try to withhold delivery.

When we reached the FedEx office, we found that, wonder of wonders, we were just in time to cancel the delivery of our almost-stolen funds.

Whew!

Thanks to our FBI and the prompt intervention of our FedEx office for their counsel and intervention.

FRANCIS and ANN FRELLICK

Fort Wayne

Sad reminders of not-so-distant past

Do you recall the second-most criminal and incompetent administration in White House history?

It started the war in Afghanistan and Iraq, two unwinnable wars. Tax cuts for the rich. Tortured prisoners. Ran up $2 trillion in new debt after eight years of executive mismanagement.

With both the White House and Congress hiding the money being spent on two wars.

The first Republican recession. Then no one could remember what happened.

It was “I cannot recall” all around. I give you: The Amnesia Administration.

Jon Fettig

Fort Wayne