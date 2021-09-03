Shameless Banks must be deposed

Perry Shilts' Aug. 26 op-ed concerning Rep. Jim Banks' disservice to his constituents was spot on. My only quibble was the thought that Banks could be convinced to do the right thing to save some of his supporters' lives.

He is not redeemable, and the unnecessary and preventable COVID deaths in the 3rd District serve his purpose of undermining the duly elected Democrats controlling the House, Senate and White House. Those deaths are a feature not a bug in the current Republican game plan.

That Banks gives not a whit about constituents if it serves his political agenda of attacking Democrats was made clear later on Aug. 26 when he used the deaths of 13 Marines including one from Indiana as props to claim President Joe Biden was responsible and had their “blood on his hands.” Banks did not explain what Biden should have done differently: Kept American forces in Afghanistan forever? Evacuated only the troops? Evacuated only the troops and American diplomats? Kept Bagram Air Base open?

There will be plenty of time for Monday-morning quarterbacking, but Banks and several other Republicans could not even express sorrow about the tragic deaths of real American heroes without attempting to score political points with the most extreme part of the Republican base.

At some point, I hope enough moderate Republicans will recognize that Banks and those of his ilk are not serving anyone but themselves. They were prepared to end democracy in America on Jan. 6 and will do and say anything to regain power.

They are the political heirs of Joseph McCarthy and, like him, have no decency. McCarthy was brought down by Republicans, not Democrats, and it is past time for moderate Republicans to assert themselves.

Terry Nilles

Fort Wayne

'Personal choice' can't leave others at risk

“It's a personal choice.” A health care worker said this to me several days ago in reference to COVID-19 vaccination.

Project yourself back to the early days of the 20th century when the developed world was quickly becoming dominated by machines hurtling along, creating mass confusion, with injury and often death for their occupants.

Municipalities began to try to bring order by creating traffic rules. “Stop,” said a sign as one street crossed another.

Then lights were hung over intersections that flashed red for “stop” and green for “go.” Speed limits became set.

As years went by, automobile use became regulated by a manual full of rules that all drivers were expected to know and follow. Breaking these rules cost fines, loss of driver's licenses, even arrest.

What was the reaction as these rules were initiated? It's not hard to imagine hearing, “Who has the right to tell me how fast I can drive my own car? It's a personal choice!”

These are the people who often ended up dead or causing the deaths of others.

Personal choice ends when others' lives are endangered by our choices.

Sarah Savage

Fort Wayne