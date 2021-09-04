Humans doing too little to assure their survival

The anti-maskers and the climate change deniers remind me of the Russian sub commander in the movie “The Hunt for Red October.”

He was so blinded with hatred trying to sink the Red October that he could not see what was really happening. In his final act, he took all the safeties off his torpedoes and fired. As the torpedo missed the Red October, it circled around and homed in on his ship. His first officer looked at him and said, “You arrogant ass! You've killed us.” That is where we are headed if people let hostility dictate their thoughts.

The Earth is heating up and the virus is just getting started with human beings. Instead of being part of the problem, let's all try being part of the solution – if not for you, then for the future generations who will have to call Earth home. We owe it to them.

We need to come together as inhabitants of planet Earth because there is no other place in the universe we can live that we know of. It's here, or humans join the long list of creatures that have become extinct living on this planet.

The Earth will survive for 5 billion more years. Will humans be around for 500 more years? Not at the rate we are going.

D.R. Murphy

Fort Wayne

Poor stewardship threatens planet

John Foell's Aug. 24 comments on climate change (“... Are we being force-fed unneeded answers?”) provided no source for the statement that human activity accounts for only 3% of atmospheric carbon dioxide.

A figure in an excellent recent discussion in Earth and Planetary Science Letters of carbon dioxide over the past 66 million years shows that carbon dioxide in 1800 was about 280 parts per million and is now about 414 ppm. That is an increase of almost 50%, primarily because of increased fossil fuel use resulting from the Industrial Revolution. That article documents a close correlation between carbon dioxide and global temperature over 66 million years. It estimates that carbon dioxide accounts for about 65% of the temperature changes, while other factors including clouds account for the remainder.

While there have been periods when carbon dioxide and temperatures were much higher than now, those changes occurred over thousands of years. The current changes have occurred much faster, which provides little time for ecosystems and other natural processes to adapt.

Foell concludes by stating that people have been predicting climate change disasters for 50 years and none of them have come true. I would suggest that the current record wildfires, droughts and floods are just some of the most obvious examples of climate change disasters. Other changes, such as the effect of loss of sea ice on marine ecosystems including polar bears, walruses, krill and whales, receive less publicity.

An editorial in Science suggests that climate change, along with loss of habitat and other factors, could result in the extinction of 80% of the 8.7 million existing species of plants, animals and other organisms. We are being poor stewards of our planet.

Stephen Coburn

Churubusco