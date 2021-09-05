Letters to the editor

Prescient words on limits of US power

The awful situation in Afghanistan has a complex history with plenty of blame to spread around. After 20 years, however, there are many more questions than answers. It might be good to listen to a statesman from our nation's past.

On July 4, 1821, future president John Quincy Adams said this of the United States and its foreign involvement:

“Wherever the standard of freedom and independence has been or shall be unfurled, there will her heart, her benedictions and her prayers be. But she goes not abroad in search of monsters to destroy. She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all. She is the champion and vindicator only of her own. She will recommend the general cause, by the countenance of her voice, and the benignant sympathy of her example. She well knows that by once enlisting under other banners than her own, ... she would involve herself, beyond the power of extrication, in all the wars of interest and intrigue, of individual avarice, envy, and ambition, which assume the colors and usurp the standard of freedom. The fundamental maxims of her policy would insensibly change from liberty to force. ... She might become the dictatress of the world ... .”

Afghanistan shows us that trying to direct foreign “wars of interest and intrigue, of individual avarice, and ambition” leads us to costly involvement “beyond the power of extrication.” This country needs to protect itself, but need not sacrifice its citizens and its resources going “abroad in search of monsters to destroy.”

This country has been, and remains, the finest example of political and personal freedom. The role of this country, however, must not “change from liberty to force.”

The extended involvement in Afghanistan should teach us to be very careful in attempting to assert “dominion and power” abroad.

Tom Swihart

Fort Wayne

Humility better than humiliation

William Cook (Letters, Aug. 30) may feel humiliated by our president's decision to depart Afghanistan, but I feel anger at his claim that every American should feel embarrassed and humiliated.

The rest of the world is free to view us as they please. It should be of no concern of ours.

Cook's claim that we have run like a dog with its tail between its legs is insulting. Our president has decided to end a war three former presidents did not choose to end. Perhaps Cook's evacuation plan, if he had one, would have been an improvement over President Biden's. I would be curious as to his expertise in such military maneuvers.

I'm proud of the fact that such a large number of people have been evacuated safely from such an unstable situation. I am saddened by the loss of life in carrying out such a huge endeavor. It is my humble opinion that the evacuation could not have been accomplished without unfortunate fatalities.

Cook's further claims, using such words as “unnecessarily,” “weak” and “tough guy,” are equally offensive. Shaming and name-calling are tools of humiliation used to control others. I'm not taking the rhetorical bait.

I admit I'm feeling humility concerning our departure, but I'm definitely not feeling humiliation.

I suggest Cook look up the definitions of “humility” and “humiliation” and apply them to his rhetoric. Being humble or feeling humility is a person's choice, while being humiliated is a situation an individual is thrust into by another.

I am speaking for myself when I claim that I choose to be humbled by the actions of others, which were out of my control. Cook is free to choose personal humiliation, and I respect his decision. And with respect, by its definition, I mean that I will try to understand where he's coming from, while being courteous and civil in my communication with him.

Robert D. Phillips

Fort Wayne

Banks' hypocrisy evident to voters

Rep. Jim Banks recently had a sound bite concerning President Joe Biden and the withdrawal from Afghanistan. He said if anyone were killed or injured during the withdrawal or in the future, their blood would be on the president's hands.

This is an inappropriate and reckless comment, considering Banks still supports the “big lie” of election fraud and the former president who wanted to inject bleach into Americans to stop the COVID outbreak. He still supports the former president who disregarded COVID in the early stages and thousands of Americans died because of his inept leadership. Whose blood is on whose hands?

Banks is not representing the 3rd District, but the Jim Jordans, Kevin McCarthys and Mo Brooks-es of this country. I hope the voters in this district realize the hypocrite Banks has become.

John A. Gigli

Fort Wayne

What is priority after Afghanistan?

After a 20-year involvement in a military/political mission in Afghanistan, the U.S. has withdrawn.

Hackles of moral indignation have been raised in America over the seeming afterthought of evacuating Afghans who participated in our venture, and remorse is felt for the future of Afghan women who will be subjected to the Taliban interpretation of what the role of women is.

Our righteousness was somewhat soothed by efforts to move Afghans to safety and by placing the blame for the chaotic exit on President Joe Biden.

Ironically, in what may be the prologue to the script of America's next misadventure, there is fear that Afghanistan may now become a sanctuary for terrorist groups and a launching site for terrorist acts.

During those same 20 years, America has done virtually nothing to address the threats posed by climate change.

Underdeveloped nations have sustained weather-related catastrophes generated by the emissions of industrialized nations. Their plight elicits scarce reporting in mainstream media and arouses minimal moral disquiet in the developed world.

The U.S. has experienced more frequent and more intense weather-related catastrophes over the course of these years, and scientists have issued a “code red” regarding the threat posed by climate change. This has not resulted in an urgent response on our part.

Seemingly we are leaving that task to our children and grandchildren as we continue to do business as usual with no sense of guilt for our inaction.

It seems like we are prioritizing Afghanis ahead of our posterity.

Chester Baran

Fort Wayne

Lindenwood garden shamefully neglected

Since I have lived in Florida for the past 41 years, I have been able to visit my family's graves in Lindenwood only every four or five years.

Each time I have visited over the years, I have had to go to the office to ask that the headstones in the Garden of Peace be cleared of grass, raised and pea stones placed around them.

This past month was the first time in eight years I have been able to visit. I had to search for the headstones, now sunken and covered in grass and weeds. The entire Garden of Peace resembles a hayfield except for the scattering of once-forbidden urns and plastic flowers.

I am heartsick. I am to be buried by my husband, who was interred adjacent to lots where my grandmother, mother and father are buried.

I am electing to be cremated. Burial in the neglected Garden of Peace would be a waste. It appears the perpetual care stated in the contract for this location was nullified with the sale of Lindenwood to Service Corporation International.

I was aware that Service Corp. had been visited twice by “60 Minutes” reporters doing stories about mismanagement of its funeral homes and cemeteries. I was living in the West Palm Beach area when it was reported that human bones were found in the woods of one of its cemeteries and some plots had been sold more than once.

Originally, any remembrance such as flowers could be left on graves for a holiday period then had to be removed to facilitate mowing. That is no longer the case. There was fault, perhaps, in the original design not to require headstones be raised on concrete or granite slabs as I have seen in other beautifully kept garden cemeteries.

As far as the Garden of Peace is concerned, a condo or office building would be more attractive than the hayfield it has become. It makes me so sad.

Carole A. Farrington

Fort Myers, Florida