Precedent with states on vaccine mandates

Fetishized freedoms can come crumbling down if and when states or local counties mandate vaccines. It is already happening now in New York and California. While so-called freedom fighters might challenge this in court, the result might slap them in the face.

Jacobson v. Massachusetts went all the way to the Supreme Court in 1904 when a Massachusetts law allowed cities to require smallpox vaccines for all residents. Jacobson argued this law violated his 14th Amendment right to liberty. However, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of the state. The court found that the state was acting in the realm of its policing power to protect the public health and safety of its residents. Local health boards were given the authority to decide when vaccinations were just and necessary, and the court let that decision stand.

The current Supreme Court has already rejected an emergency hearing on a case regarding Indiana University's vaccine mandate. Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not even give the other justices a chance to review the case before rejecting it and ultimately letting Indiana University keep its mandate.

Jacobson v. Massachusetts set a precedent, and the Supreme Court is notorious for letting precedents stay in place. While lawsuit after lawsuit will be filed, this case gives leeway to states to begin enacting laws that allow cities to mandate COVID-19 vaccines.

Kerstin Beswick

Fort Wayne

Boy's tale brought smiles

Thanks to Terri Richardson for telling the sweet story of Lennon Moord, his elf friends and their gatekeeper, Mark Meyer (Aug. 31).

I know I shared a smile with many other people as they read the story.

Jean Nelson

Huntington

Whitley commissioners needlessly divisive

A county commissioner's job is to maintain the county property and government buildings, keep the roads in good repair, ensure the recycling gets picked up and appoint people to various commissions and boards of the county.

The Whitley County Commissioners, Chad Banks, Theresa Green and George Schrumpf, however, have decided the role of county commissioner also includes passing resolutions and commenting on topics over which they have no responsibility or authority.

They have passed resolutions on wedge issues such as abortion rights and have made statements in their role as commissioners on mask mandates in schools and private businesses.

If the commissioners want to weigh in on these issues as private citizens, they are free to do so. But as commissioners they are not responsible for constitutional issues, the schools or for deciding where the line is between personal freedom and civic responsibility for private employers. Their actions on these issue wastes our tax dollars and only serve to further divide and inflame the people they're supposed to serve.

Banks, Green and Schrumpf need to focus on what we need in Whitley County: good roads, well-maintained county property, and effective boards and committees. We don't need the Whitley County commissioners taking sides in issues that are none of their business.

Chuck Zumbrun

Churubusco