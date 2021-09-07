Silence too great a cost as threats keep rising

Do Republicans have any boundaries in their pursuit of power? Apparently not.

They sabotaged every effort to have a bipartisan committee investigate Jan. 6. Now House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is openly threatening American businesses, insisting they not cooperate with the committee or else. The House select committee asked telecom and tech companies to preserve records, a prelude to lawful subpoenas by the committee.

In the real world, making this sort of threat to witnesses is a serious crime. It goes to show just how out of touch the national GOP is with reality. If there's really nothing to hide, why the efforts at every turn to thwart getting to the truth?

In Germany, many years ago, it took a long time for Adolf Hitler to finesse, some might say con and intimidate, people into going along with his crazy ideas that changed the world forever. All it really took was convincing the good people to keep their mouths shut or else. That's the correlation I see these days. Good people have convinced themselves that somehow there's a greater good that's going to include them all so they keep their mouths shut and go along.

The problem is that by the time we all have to pay the consequences, it will already be too late.

David Williams

Garrett

Price hike out of line with recent gas futures

It might be interesting to research the recent 40-cent-a-gallon gas hike vs. the actual cost increase that fuel suppliers imposed on retailers. Gas futures for the close of the month were only up slightly over one cent.

MIKE McCARTIN

Fort Wayne

Academic challenges affect us all differently

The commentary “Embracing impracticality reveals inherent joy in math” by professor Satyan Linus Devadoss (Aug. 31) made some excellent points about math education. Having spent some time as a high school math teacher, I know many students question whether they really need to learn and understand any area of math beyond basic arithmetic.

People tend to dislike many things they have trouble mastering. Students who have no athletic ability often dislike physical education classes. Those who have a fear of public speaking despise having to get up in front of the class and give a book report.

Since these things are so disliked, it is reasonable to question whether they are worth doing at all.

Some of us find mathematics to be interesting because it is challenging and based on logic. I liked math in school because I found it gratifying to succeed at a subject that so many other students had difficulty with. It was a challenge that I enjoyed.

More attention should be paid to developing good math instructors. I experienced some very good math teachers and some poor ones. There is a world of difference in how easy or difficult the subject of mathematics can be, based on the instructor. It is a lot easier to like something you understand and are successful at.

Lon Robertson

Fort Wayne