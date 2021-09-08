Too many officials have proven untrustworthy

In response to John Dennis Hannigan's Sept. 1 letter, I agree with needing answers regarding getting out of Afghanistan. How are we to trust our elected officials will do this in a fair, open and honest manner?

Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Dan Crenshaw posted a video claiming an Afghan translator was hanged from a U.S. helicopter by Taliban soldiers. That video was easily debunked, yet Cruz and Crenshaw pushed the lie. A Twitter account under the name of Arthur Schwartz contained a false account of President Joe Biden sleeping during a meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister. District 3 Rep. Jim Banks reposted this lie with “Oh My God ...”

Then there is Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who stated there will be bloodshed if the stolen election is not reversed. Although this is not related to Afghanistan it goes to the concept of perpetuating lies.

In Bluffton, a business owner is holding a meeting to show residents how to lie to evade mask mandates.

As long as we have this behavior from one political party, there will never be honesty in our congressional representation or in our small towns.

I ask Hannigan to contact our Republican representatives. Have them explain why they continue to push known falsehoods.

It is time for these offenders of truth to be held to basic standards of human decency. We do not lie. We do not teach how to lie.

It is time to bring the lying to an end. Lives are at stake. A good citizen cares for his community.

Please, just stop. Actions have consequences eventually. Another person should not have to suffer because of someone's lies.

Joyce Bentz

Huntington

Godly woman lent hand to stranded motorist

I would like to send a sincere notice of gratitude to Tawana Sherman (I apologize to her if I spelled her name incorrectly).

I greatly appreciated her assistance Aug. 23 in helping me with my car.

There were several people who passed by and did not stop. I am grateful she took the time to help me.

She is truly a woman of God, and I just wanted to let her know that her help did not go unnoticed.

May God continue to bless her and her family.

Tina Goings

Fort Wayne

Savvy seniors can make choices for lifetime

We lived very comfortably at a retirement community in Fort Wayne for more than 11 years. When we realized it was time to downsize, however, we felt like Goldilocks in the fairy tale of the Three Bears.

While our three-bedroom villa had become too big, it seemed as though the apartment options at the same location were “too small.” In addition to the monthly apartment fee being above our budget, we also realized the limited activities offered would not meet our need to stay active. We planned to keep one vehicle, but there were no good parking options. While we wanted to cut back on cooking, we weren't ready to give it up altogether.

That was when we began exploring other options in the Fort Wayne area.

We urge senior citizens to think long and hard before buying in to a “continuing care” community. What looks good on paper might not meet your future needs. Don't be afraid to shop around. You might be pleasantly surprised to learn that you can get more for less money. Our two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with a washer, dryer and full kitchen at our current location feels “just right.”

While we have some good memories of our nearly 12 years in our former residence, those memories came with a high price tag. If we could have looked into the future, we would have made a different decision.

BILL and SUE LEWIS

Fort Wayne