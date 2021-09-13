A point to ponder

When deciding whether to vaccinate or not, it is wise to keep in mind that liberty does not give us the right to act in a way that is harmful to others.

Jane B. Arata

Fort Wayne

New Texas law sends women, nation backward

We have a state that has passed the most ridiculous abortion laws in this country. The rest of the country is watching how this plays out in court so they can decide if they want the same laws in their states.

I believe women have the absolute right to decide for themselves what they want to do if they find themselves in an unwanted pregnancy. I don't believe I could terminate a pregnancy, but I believe I should have that right to decide for myself.

Texas has basically created a vigilante system for ordinary people to take the law into their own hands. That seems dangerous to me.

The pharmaceutical companies have created a pill (Viagra) that will help men have sex. What if those men were held to the same standards as the woman they got pregnant? Why does this country think it is OK for the majority of male politicians to make rules to control the female body? Why is it that politicians seem to think they know what is best for the women in this country?

The Supreme Court could overturn Roe vs. Wade because it sided with Texas lawmakers on this law. Women have fought so hard to get so little from our country, and what little we have is being chipped away from us one sentence at a time. I realize this is a hot issue for the majority of this country. Both sides feel passionately about their beliefs. What I don't get is how the men who create the laws constantly try to keep women down by making these types of decisions for us.

Why aren't more women screaming about the men who got them pregnant? It takes two, in most cases, to create a life so why is it only one person (the woman) is being held to a different standard? This law will push women back into dark alleys and other countries seeking an abortion without fear of being arrested or killed.

I fear this country is going backward and has not learned from the past so we are doomed to repeat our mistakes. This law is a big mistake.

Laurie Butts

Columbia City

Many helped corral pet after Franke Park chase

On Sept. 4, I was at Franke Park along with my friend, eating. I also had my Brittany spaniel with us.

A golf cart drove by and spooked my dog. She slipped out of her harness and ran after the cart. The two guys in the cart stopped to try to help me catch her. She was running all over the park. Soon there were two or three more zoo employees trying to help. Even people who were going to the zoo were trying to help. After about 40 minutes, we caught her.

I just want to tell everybody a big thank you for helping me. I do not know their names, but want them to know how much I appreciated their help in catching my dog.

Linda Spurrier

Fort Wayne