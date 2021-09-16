Banks' acts countermand the oath he has sworn

On Jan. 7, Jim Banks tweeted that the actions of Jan. 6 were “unacceptable” and “un-American.”

On Aug. 26, he was quoted as saying, “...we have a duty as Republicans to hold every member of this [Jan. 6 investigative] committee accountable for this abuse of power, for stepping over the line, by preventing them from being in positions of authority...”

And he was the only mainstream Republican to join what the Washington Post calls “the murderer's row of fringe figures in the House GOP (Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert, Paul Gosar and Mo Brooks)” sending a letter to tech company CEOs warning of retribution if they comply with a legal subpoena to turn over phone records from the day of the insurrection.

When will Banks stop being a single-minded Donald Trump apologist? When will Banks scale back his thirst for higher political office? When will Banks do the job for which he was elected instead of putting party over people?

I fear the answer is “never.”

Come election time, I hope voters remember Banks preferred to cover up an “unacceptable” and “un-American” situation instead of adhering to his oath of office which he has, conveniently, ignored. He swore to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” but he has turned his back on that oath.

Patricia G. Stahlhut

Fort Wayne

Wheels on suitcases: best invention ever

I bet most Americans can tell you who invented the telephone, the airplane or the cotton gin. But how many of you know who added wheels to suitcases? In my estimation, that is the greatest invention ever.

American Bernard Sadow is given credit for putting wheels on suitcases. Supposedly, Sadow had a harrowing experience in customs on his way back from Aruba; he was an executive with a luggage company. As I easily wheel my suitcase around an airport, I thank Bernard over and over.

When I was a young mother of three children, we lived in California. I often flew home to visit my parents in Fort Wayne. We could not check our luggage all the way through to our destination. I had to pick it up in Chicago and wheel it to the counter where we would check in for our connecting flight. That was before portable baby carriages, so I carried the youngest, still a baby, in an awkward plastic infant seat. Because my husband worked for the airline, he felt I should really look nice; I wore three-inch heels.

I could not carry my suitcase and the baby from one gate to the next all at one time. I would set the suitcase down, leave one child to guard it, take the other two children ahead about 30 steps, set them down with the eldest child to watch the baby, retrieve the suitcase and the guarding child then catch up to the others. I would repeat this until I reached our next check-in point. I was always thankful when we arrived safely, grateful that I didn't have to take a covered wagon to get home.

Now, our suitcases-on-wheels are almost self-propelled, and we can check our luggage all the way through to our destination.

I'll take wheels on suitcases any day as the greatest invention of all time. If I were elected president, the first thing I would do is to declare a holiday in honor of Bernard Sadow, and America could celebrate by having suitcase races, just like the Indy 500. I'm sure I would come in first if I didn't have to wear three-inch heels!

Nancy Carlson Dodd

Fort Wayne