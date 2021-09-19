Golden Pen: August

Mask mandates backed by irrefutable statistics

It was refreshing to see Fort Wayne Community Schools put the safety of children above the selfish demands of politically motivated parents and require masks. For families in other districts, it was a small moment of hope and optimism that maybe other schools would follow their lead.

Sadly, local school boards appear to be worried more about what makes political sense than scientific sense. It is difficult to understand how any reasonable human being can not conclude things are about to get much worse.

As of the data from Aug. 11, our seven-day moving average in Indiana is a whopping 1,165 cases higher than it was a year ago on the same date. We are worse in terms of total cases, people hospitalized and people on ventilators. Surely everyone remembers the peaks of the surge last winter and the pits of despair it led to. We are racing toward those peaks at a much faster rate.

It took us until Oct. 21, 2020, to get as bad as we were on Aug. 11. Case acceleration is faster than it has ever been in Indiana, despite a smaller pool of likely COVID-19 candidates.

The risk to the kids who are too young to get vaccinated and who are stuck in classrooms without masks or social distancing is growing by the day. Leaders from the school board to the governor are displaying a horrifying negligence in their obligations to keep those kids safe.

Our kids are being offered up as sacrifices at the altar of political placation. It is time to put aside the conspiracy theories, willful ignorance and misplaced priorities and to do the right thing. Follow the science. Require masks. Protect our kids.

Situations like this require brave leaders to rise to the occasion and take a stand for what is morally right, regardless of how unpopular it is. Where are those brave leaders now?

It is time to be better. For our kids' sake.