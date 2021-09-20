Lost package has had many travel adventures

The Postal Service plan is to raise the first-class stamp cost from 55 to 58 cents. We will be paying more for less service.

My example starts with a Priority Mail International Parcel, sent from Bremen, Germany, on Jan. 25. Our cousins forgot to include the street address. We had hope for arrival because it still had pertinent information any of us could investigate easily. We soon realized with machines in charge and higher costs for less staff and longer wait times, it might be a lost cause.

It arrived in Fort Wayne on Feb. 1. Tracking advised it was in transit and close to arriving. Since that time, it has been back and forth and hither and yon. We have so many email correspondences that our computer has its own file for post office. The package has been seven times in Indianapolis, six in Fort Wayne, three in Chicago/Elk Grove. One time it visited Pennsylvania and one time Upper Michigan.

We believe the package has hit its retirement age, now residing and not moving since March 11 at the Regional Distribution Annex in Indianapolis. We are happy to announce that it still has its tracking number and has also been christened with an additional case confirmation number. The assigned numbers are not going to get it to us, but we know where our gift lives.

After forwarding a copy of this letter to the Northeast Indiana Postal Customer Council, we were contacted and hoped that a few new leads might appear. They finally suggested contacting the International Dispatch or Service Center in Germany; also a dead end. We inquired to obtain a printout of the data trail from Indianapolis to Germany, but there is none. We have a daughter living in Indianapolis, but as the package is lost within the building, she can't obtain it. Our hope is that there are other lost and retired packages and they can live out their lives together.

SANDEE and PETER BARLEBEN

Fort Wayne

Safety always priority for Hershberger

During my tenure as dean of boys at Northrop High School, and as security director for Fort Wayne Community Schools over a three-decade span, I was fortunate to have been able to work with many outstanding men and women. One of those individuals was Troy Hershberger of the Allen County Sheriff's Department.

In addition to working with Troy in my ongoing attempt to provide the safest and most secure learning environment possible for all students and staff of FWCS, we also served for many years together on the Allen County School Safety Commission. His dedication to service is apparent in all that he does, and keeping Allen County secure is always his No. 1 priority. That starts with ensuring our students have a safe learning environment.

Hershberger possesses several unique qualities that I found make him extremely valuable.

First, I found it refreshing that he was someone who realized he did not know everything about everything. He is always willing to hear and understand both sides of a particular topic and make informed decisions based on all available information.

Second, I found him one of those few people I could always depend on to tell me what I needed to hear, and not what I wanted to hear. Additionally, he has repeatedly proven he is a very knowledgeable and professional officer, and a man of unquestionable honesty, character, integrity and compassion.

From my personal and professional interaction with Hershberger, I believe he is exactly the person we need to become our next sheriff. For so many reasons, he is the right person in the right place at the right time to help guide our sheriff's department through the days ahead, and I trust him to always keep us safe.

John H. Weicker

Woodburn