Warmongering confirms leaders' immorality

I have read brilliant commentary on Afghanistan, but never do I see the only question worth asking: Why? What is in the American character that drives us to spend a fortune year after year on war, and no amount of penetrating analysis makes a dent in stopping it?

We spent $300 million a day for 20 years and more than 100,000 rotting corpses piled up to the sky. For what?

According to Win Without War: “...four dozen members of Congress hold shares in weapons corporations – companies whose value has risen nearly 900% since the start of the war in Afghanistan...”

And our congressman, Jim Banks, voted to add another $37 billion to “... the already-bloated Pentagon budget – lining the pockets of wealthy weapons contractors at the expense of working families...” Meanwhile, one of every seven children in America lives in poverty, almost 11 million kids.

What gives us the right to invade another country? George W. Bush's invasion in 2001 was immoral, illegal and unnecessary, as was the invasion of Iraq and so many others down through the years. The answer is might makes right. Morals are not a factor.

Far from seeing warmongers as shameful examples of humanity, we revere them. Banks will likely be reelected. Bush was reelected, has a memoir out and appears on late night talk shows, as does Barack Obama, who continued the war and in his last year in office dropped more than 24,000 bombs on seven Muslim countries that combined dropped zero on America.

D.H. Lawrence said “...The essential American soul is hard, isolate, stoic, and a killer. It has never yet melted.”

Will it ever?

Terry Doran

Fort Wayne

Past mistakes can't indemnify leaders

I find Emory Earl Toops' logic very interesting (“Vietnam 2.0,” Sept. 8).

Because no one was held accountable for the botched Vietnam pullout along with all the lies that were told over the years by the administration, future presidents and military brass have carte blanche to botch any future military actions, lie as they are doing it and be held accountable for nothing.

The idea of past mistakes is to avoid them, not repeat them.

James Smith

Fort Wayne

Vaccination incentives reward wrong people

COVID-19 came, then the vaccine came, and I for one was an obliging citizen and had both my first and second shots.

Now people who refused to initially get the shot are being rewarded for not obliging and doing something to benefit themselves as well as all those they come in contact with.

I do not believe anyone should be rewarded for receiving a vaccination of any kind. Why should someone who refuses to do what is morally right be rewarded (rather bribed) to get the shot?

Since millions of people were vaccinated willingly, where is my reward and the reward for the other millions for doing what is right? Why if I had refused to get vaccinated until now should I be rewarded? Something here smells like a rat.

If our president can pay out all these stimulus checks, why is he not giving those of us who reacted appropriately when the opportunity came to get vaccinated a reward?

Virginia Reiter

Fort Wayne