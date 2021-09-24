Responsibility is part of our freedoms

While reading Patty Jones' letter regarding personal rights not to vaccinate (Sept. 12), I thought how right she was. Yes, we all have our freedoms and choices. However, we also have responsibilities.

Listening to science, I realized getting vaccinated was the responsible thing to do. I owed it to myself, my family, friends and all those I encounter publicly. I owe it to the doctors, nurses and all hospital staff. Especially the cleaning crew. These people put their lives on the line every day because of those who exercise their right not to vaccinate.

When an adult enters the emergency room begging for help because they ignored science, perhaps the exhausted medical professionals should send them home to their families for care.

Hospital employees are weary of caring for people who refuse to vaccinate. This is preventable. Listen to science. Stop reading conspiracy theories on the internet and social media. When I hear people interviewed say “I need more information,” my head explodes. How much more information do you need? What part of death don't you understand?

If you refuse to mask and get vaccinated, stay home. When you get sick, don't ask for help. If you are older than 18, be responsible. Think of your children. Stop being selfish.

Christopher Snider

Fort Wayne

Vaccine bribe reflects Henry's heavy hand

Thank you to Republican members of City Council for putting their foot down on Mayor Tom Henry's attempt to use health care coverage to bribe city workers to get COVID-19 vaccines. Those funds are meant for health care purposes (medicine, drugs and hospital stays).

Henry has continually been forced to the sidelines on COVID-19 policies in Allen County. Others (the county health department and county commissioners) did the heavy lifting while he stood by. The mayor is giving city employees short shrift. They are fully capable of making their own health care decisions.

W. Patrick Sefton

Fort Wayne

Register dissatisfaction of supermajority stranglehold

Over the past six months, there have been various letters regarding everything from wetlands protection, public education and, most recently, the placement of cell towers in neighborhoods without requiring cellphone companies to seek the approval of residents, cities or counties.

What do all these issues have in common? The supermajority in both branches of the Indiana legislature.

Letters and op-eds on these and similar issues urge people to call their legislators. But on these and so many other issues, the legislators have already sided with the special interest groups that finance their campaigns. When legislators have noncompetitive, safe seats, they have no incentive to listen to constituents.

If you want to have a more balanced legislature, with representatives who are willing to listen to you about your issue, you need to act now. Redistricting, the drawing of new voting districts for the next 10 years, is currently in progress. Now is the time to call or email your legislators and demand fair voting maps, maps unlike the ones drawn in 2011 that produced this supermajority.

Go to the League of Women Voters of Fort Wayne Area website at lwvfw.org to find the names and contact information for your legislators, along with suggested talking points.

Sharon Busick Howell

Fort Wayne