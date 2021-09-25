Deficit spending unsustainable

I am not an economist, but I manage our household budget. This isn't a treatise in economics, but an example of plain old common sense.

Spending more than we take in over time would spell disaster for us. We can't manage our household like that over the long term.

I am not a Republican or Democrat, but try my best to vote for the most qualified candidate. That is the reason this letter is not directed at either party, but both major parties.

Donald Trump enacted a large tax cut soon after he took office, and now President Joe Biden is proposing several programs, each with a huge price tag. Where is the money going to come from?

According to The Journal Gazette, Trump set a record in deficit spending last year of $3.13 trillion. Biden is on a pace to nearly equal that amount this year. Again, where is this money going to come from?

This is not a Republican problem nor a Democratic problem, but a United States of America issue. For the sake of our grandkids and their kids, we all need to start pressuring elected officials, clear up to the president, to start doing something to reel in this spending. The party in power can't promise everything to everybody without understanding and considering the long-term consequences of its actions.

Michael L. Noll

Fort Wayne

Still bringing the smiles

I just read the letter Nancy Carlson Dodd had Sept. 16 about wheels on suitcases.

Thanks to her. Every article she ever wrote left you with a laugh and a smile on your face, and she still gets the job done.

Congrats to her.

Katy Devine

Fort Wayne

Conflicting information leaves public in doubt

In the '50s and '60s I received polio and smallpox vaccinations. Later on, mumps, measles and chickenpox vaccines were made available.

The science was straightforward. The vaccines worked, there were few side effects, and they saved lives. I don't remember there being a mandate. People just didn't want their loved ones or themselves suffering. There was trust in the science, our doctors, government and the media. Later, it did become law to have all children protected in order to wipe out these diseases.

When COVID-19 hit, a lot had changed. Today, the public is groomed for instantaneous accurate information.

We were told: COVID-19 is no big deal, it's like the flu; it is serious, people are dying; wear a mask; no mask needed; wear two masks; you don't need a mask outdoors; you need a mask outdoors if you are 6 feet or closer to the person next to you; you do not have to wear a mask while shopping, but you do if in a restaurant; children won't get COVID; some children are getting COVID; young adults are less likely to get COVID; people who get COVID do not need vaccines because their natural immune count is way up; you need a booster shot; etc.

We were told these facts by the Centers for Disease Control, politicians and the media. Unfortunately, politics reared its ugly bias. This is where trust breaks down and a lot of people are on their own to make their decision on the vaccine. Our leaders in the health, information and government fields need to come together to put out unified accurate statements. And if they don't know, say they don't know. They will figure it out and we will listen.

Jim Turcovsky

Auburn