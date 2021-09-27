Neighborhood developer sacrifices monument oak

Developers apparently could not find a way to preserve half an acre in the Weatherstone development on Coldwater Road, and thereby save a grand old oak tree that graced the roadside on that plot.

This magnificent oak tree had to have been at least 150 years old, as the base of its trunk looked to be nearly four feet across. It stood as a sentinel over the surrounding area and truly was a sight to behold. With a modicum of forethought and creativity, developers could have saved this grand oak tree and used it as the icon of its project, calling the development “Lone Oak.” What a tremendous way this would have been to tie its project to an existing, natural attribute.

But the only thought they had was the standard “scorched earth” policy of destruction of the site, with nothing surviving the bulldozer's blade. A sign at the site touts this project as a “premiere development.”

Too bad they eliminated the one characteristic that truly could have lent an air of distinction to this “build-a-box” project, of which there are so many in northwest Allen County.

Shame on the developers, who could have found a way to save this magnificent living monument.

Warren Mead

Huntertown

Police need assistance at busy intersections

I travel on many busy streets, so I see many speeding cars and trucks. People don't stop for stop signs and they cut you off while driving.

What I don't see are police officers giving out tickets. What are they doing? Could we look into cameras that issue tickets for infractions at busy intersections?

I'm not disrespecting the police, but trying to help stop poor drivers.

Alan Shupe

Fort Wayne

Chamber offers incentive for vaccinated workforce

Indiana businesses that have achieved widespread vaccination among employees can earn a new designation from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and its Wellness Council of Indiana.

Our COVID Stops Here campaign recognizes employers leading the fight against COVID-19 and playing a role in improving the state's vaccination numbers. Companies with at least a 70% employee vaccination rate can receive the designation.

The campaign has four vaccination levels: platinum for 100% vaccinated, gold for 90%, silver for 80% and bronze for 70%.

Eligible employers can receive this recognition by filling out a short online application.

Workplaces meeting the requirements receive a media kit to help promote their vaccination status. This promotion can have a big impact on employee safety and morale, as well as positively affect relationships with customers, visitors and partners.

While a federal vaccine mandate for certain employers is looming, we believe that decision should be left up to individual employers.

They are in the best position to address any work environment challenges.

What we are doing – through COVID Stops Here – is encouraging more businesses to routinely communicate to their employees the benefits to them personally and for their employer of having a vaccinated workforce.

Learn more at indianachamber.com/stopcovid.

Kevin Brinegar

President and CEO,

Indiana Chamber of Commerce