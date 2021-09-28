Vaccine rallying cry: Do it for the kids

We need a rallying cry that will move and unite all the vaccine-resistant people. Here it is: Do it for the kids!

Our children have no protection from the virus. Aren't they important enough to make us protect them with a little shot?

When individuals get their vaccine, they should tell those around them: “This is for the kids.”

Have the newspaper carry pictures of people “doing it for the kids.” News channels should show people every night on the news “doing it for the kids.”

Put it on Facebook. Have celebrities do it.

Remember the ice bucket challenge? This is our vaccine challenge.

Dawn Smith

Berne

National pride, love best 9/11 remembrance

This month marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Twenty years ago, almost 3,000 people died after terrorists hijacked four planes and flew them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and (almost) the Capitol. Words will never properly describe the horror all who could understand felt that day from seeing the people falling from the towers to the shocking moments they fell.

Some may worry we will forget that day, but the truth is that the horrors of it changed the world forever. To this day, airports are still screened by the Transportation Security Administration, and the Patriot Act shows no sign of being repealed. The surveillance state that was created to prevent another 9/11 has never left us, so there are children who never knew nor remember a world where that was not the case. Even if society does not remember the event, it will always feel its impact.

What we must never forget, though, is the response we as Americans had when disaster fell upon us. In that moment alone, the brave people on Flight 93 fought back against hijackers and stopped the plane from crashing into the Capitol, even at the cost of their lives. Afterward, charitable donations and nonprofits increased nationally as Americans united, knowing all lives mattered and that our squabbles seemed pretty small comparatively.

That sense of national pride and love for our neighbors is what we must never forget as we honor the fallen.

Brett Heinisch

Syracuse

European theater nurse celebrates a century

World War II Army veteran Eileen Zeissig celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday. She was an Army nurse during WWII. At age 24, she volunteered to serve overseas and was assigned to a combat zone in Europe.

On Oct. 1, 2014, while participating on an Honor Flight in Washington, D.C., I had the honor and privilege of escorting Eileen to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. Happy birthday and best wishes to a member of the Greatest Generation.

Dennis Covert

President,

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana