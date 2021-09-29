A role for everyone in Recovery Month

I am frequently reminded of a story we hear all too often.

An individual has achieved recovery from substance use disorder. But the culmination of isolation, stress, fear and anxiety brought on by COVID-19 proves too much.

The need for recovery supports is more important than ever.

Ensuring those supports, including Indiana 211 and the Indiana Regional Recovery Hub network, are available to all who need them is why on Day 1 of his administration, Gov. Eric Holcomb called for an all-hands-on-deck approach to combating the drug epidemic.

We've built a statewide infrastructure that cares for the whole patient, that supports them on their lifelong recovery journey and provides the support to keep going.

When we empower communities and families to support loved ones and neighbors in active addiction and recovery, we're creating a foundation for people to build and maintain their recovery journey. We're saving lives in the process.

And that's what we celebrate during National Recovery Month, marked each September by a celebration of the millions in recovery and the caregivers who make recovery possible.

This year's theme, “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community,” is a reminder that recovery belongs to us all.

We all have a role in helping our neighbors sustain recovery.

Get trained on how to administer naloxone in the event of an overdose. Volunteer at your local recovery hub. Let your loved ones know you support them. You could save a life.

This Recovery Month, join me in celebrating our neighbors in recovery, remembering the lives lost to addiction, and honoring the individuals who make recovery possible.

Because only together can we make Indiana a better place for all Hoosiers.

Learn more at in.gov/recovery.

Douglas Huntsinger

Chairman

Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse

Unexpected birthday gift

I want to thank the young couple who paid for my birthday dinner at Longhorn restaurant on Sept. 3. What a nice surprise!

Dawn Wiley

Fort Wayne

'Cannots' offer a philosophy of life

One great man said this, and it about sums up the whole shebang. “You cannot bring about prosperity by discouraging thrift. You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong. You cannot help the wage earner by pulling down the wage payer. You cannot further the brotherhood of man by encouraging class hatred. You cannot help the poor by destroying the rich. You cannot keep out of trouble by spending more that you earn. You cannot build character and courage by taking away man's initiative and independence. You cannot help men permanently by doing for them what they could and should do for themselves.” – Rev. William J.H. Boetcker

These are words to live by.

Dan Harlow

Fort Wayne

Clarification

Because of an editing error, a sentence in a Tuesday op-ed column by Tammari Ingalls was unclear. She wrote: “Even if Banks later claims to have been joking, every American understands that within every joke, there is a foundation of truth.” Also, Rep. Victoria Spartz was misidentified.