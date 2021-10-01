Those already working deserve incentives

When will our government admit it made a mistake by paying people to stay home? The economy is grinding to a halt. We've seen too many businesses either close or reduce their hours because of a lack of workers.

Instead of paying people to stay home, why don't we pay people who are working the incentive money? We can offer a bonus for people who show up for work every day, and possibly a second if they are on time and work the entire shift. Maybe that will push people to return and get a paycheck.

Bob Sallaz

Fort Wayne

Build Back Better plan has help for Hoosiers

I have heard from conservative members of Congress that the Build Back Better plan is something they believe is not what Hoosiers want; they believe that it opens the door for higher spending.

I respectfully disagree. As a Hoosier constituent, I'm urging Congress to vote on the initiatives below. The cost will be spread out over 10 years and will be paid for by making the wealthiest and large corporations pay their share.

Low-income constituents are suffering, and I urge Indiana politicians to hear from them. When I hear all the good that will come from this recovery package, I think about the 15,000 Hoosier families that will thrive from receiving housing through expansion of the Housing Choice Voucher as a form of rental assistance, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

I also think about the expansion of the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit, which happened in March of this year. From June to July, 1.3 million children didn't go hungry for the first time. Voting to extend these provisions, experts say, will cut child poverty in half. Unfortunately, it expires at the end of the year unless we vote yes on the Build Back Better agenda.

I am urging Rep. Jim Banks, and Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun to vote yes on the Build Back Better agenda.

Sarah Leone

Fort Wayne

Technological marvels matter of perspective

As a follow-up to Nancy Carlson Dodd's letter on “Wheels on Suitcases: best invention ever (Letters, Sept. 16),” additional information indicated that sometimes high-tech inventions may precede low-tech ones.

Apollo 11 landed humans on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Bernard D. Sadow invented the first commercially successful rolling suitcase in 1970 with a patent granted in 1972. Thus, we had a man on the moon without the use of a suitcase on wheels.

Jim Lowry

Fremont

WNBA playoffs get too little coverage

Does the sports staff know the WNBA playoffs are underway? Why are we not seeing articles or pictures in the sports section? It would be nice to see some coverage other than in the scores section on the bottom corner of the last page. The WNBA players are some of the best in the world!

Nita Seabaugh

Fort Wayne