Tax-rate unfairness must force overhaul

As a member of the lower-end middle class, I have a simple and fair tax code for all Americans. We either all pay our fair share or get rid of all taxes. People should be outraged at our totally unfair tax system.

Again we are seeing the results of America's failed tax system. Congress cannot agree on a new budget. Once again we may have to raise our debt ceiling. Of course, the Republicans are looking out for the taxpayers. Thank God for the Republicans in Congress.

Amazon is a poster child for what is wrong with our tax system in this country. Record profits. Low wages to their warehouse workers. Jeff Bezos is the richest man on earth and everywhere they locate, they get tax relief. Same for WalMart.

The tax cut of the failed Trump administration went to the richest 1%. We recently were told that some of the richest people in America are not paying their share in taxes and in some cases no taxes at all. Either everybody pays or nobody pays.

Big companies seem to have all kinds of money when it comes to CEO pay and benefits and for stockholders. But when it comes to wages and taxes, they don't know how much longer they can stay in business. If you are going to give tax relief to businesses, give it to the local businesses that need help but are an asset to our community.

Tax relief for these successful companies needs to end now. Either we all pay taxes or nobody pays taxes. Let's see how well that works out.

Curtis J. Ransom

Spencerville

GOP pushing back on COVID-19 tyranny

I commend the Republican City Council members who questioned Mayor Tom Henry on where the money was coming from to incentivize people to get the vaccine. Of course, being a Democrat, Henry criticized those council members for asking about the money and politicizing the vaccine. Evidently, Henry has been living under a rock because this whole COVID-19 issue, masks and vaccines have been politicized a long time ago, like it or not!

President Joe Biden and his followers want Americans to simply shut up and take whatever is dished out. Americans around the country are continuing to wise up against tyranny and the desecration of our liberties. Keep up the good fight, fellow Americans! I for one, will not comply, and will continue in my civil disobedience.

Cara Hill

Fort Wayne

Banks out of sync with constituent priorities

Since Donald Trump has been disgraced and thrown out of office, our 3rd District representative has been nothing but a slavish lackey in lockstep with his party's flawed power-grab policy.

On average, there have been at least five anti-Jim Banks letters each week to this paper. As a proud veteran in a family where almost everyone served in the military, can someone ask Banks where his loyality truly lies regarding his – and our – oath to our Constitution?

Have we had enough? Throw Banks out when 2022 elections come around, please!

Jeff Hamilton

Auburn