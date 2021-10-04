Nature an amenity in new subdivisions

The mindless destruction of a giant oak (described and deplored in Warren Mead's excellent Sept. 26 letter) is a good example of the disregard many developers have for the natural, native aspects of the land they intend to turn into houses. Leaving existing trees along roads would enhance the value of new houses in subdivisions and would not be the antithesis of the nature names they give their subdivisions. (Are there eagles in Twin Eagles, fox in Fox Hollow, hawks in Grey Hawk? etc.)

To allow zoning changes needed for construction, the City Plan Commission often requires “green” areas. In contrast, the County Plan Commission freely changes agricultural zoning to housing development. Instead, county planners should require protecting green features, including trees. The beautiful oak cut down in the Weatherstone subdivision could have served as a good marketing feature. That oak likely shaded Coldwater Road when it was originally a plank road, in 1840.

If you are a developer who has bought a family farm, we beg you to consider and work with the history and natural features of the land. What is growing and living here? Imagine building homes that respect this land. At a minimum, plant native trees along streets inside the subdivision and also leave some areas natural and undisturbed. You will sell lots faster, and people who live in your new subdivision will have a mentally and physically healthier environment.

RANDY and CAROL ROBERTS

Huntertown

Majestic oak tree sacrificed for development

How unfortunate to choose to destroy a beautiful old oak tree – at least 150 years old – on Coldwater Road to build one more cookie-cutter housing development.

With some thought and care, the development's design could have kept this oak tree. But, no, they chose the normal slash-and-burn approach to rape the land and kill this magnificent oak.

Georgean Johnson-Coffey

Fort Wayne

Burden on students becoming too heavy

Where have all the lockers gone?

My grandson is 12 years old, weighs 88 lbs and is 4' 6”. He is in sixth grade at a Fort Wayne Community Schools middle school. He walks to school and carries a backpack that has all of his books and a laptop computer. His backpack weighs 14 lbs.

Why does he have to bring all of these things home every day when he doesn't have any homework? Why can't these materials be kept in the appropriate classroom?

Carrying a heavy backpack every day can lead to neck, back and shoulder problems in the future. These kids are still growing, and so are their bones.

Where have all the lockers gone? They have gone to the gym, to keep their football equipment in!

Judith Bolinger

Sarasota, Florida

Contradictory argument

I found the Patrick Sefton letter criticizing Mayor Tom Henry over the vaccine program (Sept. 24) confusing. In the first paragraph, he says the funds are meant for “health care purposes,” and in the last paragraph he states, “they are fully capable of making their own health care decisions.” Is he arguing against himself or what is his point?

Marlene Purdy

Fort Wayne