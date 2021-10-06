Cascading mistakes had inevitable result

People seem to forget what happened in Afghanistan shortly after the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

The CIA, along with Afghan warlords, had the Taliban under control three months after 9/11. One after another, cities controlled by the Taliban began to fall with the help of Afghanistan's Northern Alliance soldiers. By December 2001, the Taliban was largely ousted, and an interim Afghan government was established.

Then President George W. Bush decided to invade Iraq in March 2003 with the consent of Congress. At that time, we had only incurred 50 American casualties in Afghanistan with 13,100 U.S. troops in the country. The U.S. declared major combat operations over in Afghanistan on May 2, 2003. After the Invasion of Iraq and the lack of support for the Afghan warlords, the Taliban started its comeback.

If Bush had not invaded Iraq, we would not have been forced to fight a 20-year war and we would not have lost so much American treasure. And how did the invasion of Iraq turn out? Sure, Saddam Hussein is dead but the country is still in shambles.

So before we all condemn what went on with the withdrawal, it is wise to look at the past and see what led up to today. Bad decisions always come with a cost, sometimes a huge cost – as we are now aware.

D.R. Murphy

Fort Wayne

No mandate needed during earlier crisis

I am confused about the supposed unwillingness of some in the military to get the COVID-19 shot.

My mind hearkens back to an evening in October 1962 when a fellow ROTC graduate and I were driving through the hills of Kentucky to report for active duty in Alabama. President John F. Kennedy was on the radio talking about the Russians, nuclear missiles and Cuba. The radio reception was intermittent so the message was unclear, but it became crystal clear the next day when we reported. We were immediately confined to post, and a couple days later we were lined up and given all the “jungle rot” shots.

I don't remember being given a choice, or to borrow from President Joe Biden, “No one said that to me that I can recall.”

Tom Guthrie

Angola

Neighborhoods better under Henry's leadership

Time has a way of enabling me to see clearly and appreciate Mayor Tom Henry's commitment to improving the entire city of Fort Wayne.

I know most of the time I, personally, only focus on my neighborhood and not the bigger picture of the entire city. Henry and his administration have done much for my neighborhood (North Highlands and Franklin School Park – above) by keeping his promises to all the neighborhoods in the city by replacing sidewalks, curbs, paving streets, separating combined sewers, investing in our parks and investing in a strong fiscal future for Fort Wayne.

I need to say thank you for Henry's leadership at a time when leadership is a quality that is in short supply in most of our self-serving elected officials.

Thank you to Mayor Henry for his strong leadership at a time when lesser men accept less and call it their best.

John Modezjewski

Fort Wayne