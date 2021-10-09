Migrants' fate could someday be our own

Planetwide, migrants are leaving their homelands as a result of political and social oppression; corrupt governments; civil war and external military attack; croplands that have been degraded because of long-term drought; fisheries that have been depleted; and homes that have been destroyed by winds and floods.

Migrants seek a country that is a reachable destination and can offer an opportunity for a better life.

Immigrants have gathered on our borders and, instead of regarding them as fellow citizens of the earth and considering our involvement in their plight, we regard them as invaders. However, by not appreciating the desperation of their plight and its cause, we fail to recognize our own vulnerability to the same fate.

California has been on fire for several months; once-productive croplands in the West are facing aridification; Gulf and East Coast states have been battered by winds and floods; freshwater sources have diminished; a coup to remove a constitutionally elected president was attempted; and collaboration between government and business dictates our political agenda. These disruptions create our migrants, and they suffer much the same misfortune as the immigrants on our border and, as many are homeless, they are not necessarily welcomed where they relocate.

“We're all in the same boat” and “our brother's keeper” seem to have no currency in the migrants' plight, so a concerted response seems unlikely. Chaos will educe a solution that will be applied by force.

Chester Baran

Fort Wayne

Young children need school accommodations

Grade-school children are having to bring all their books home every night in case an e-learning day comes up. My grandchildren are carrying more than 30 pounds on their backs. This really is bad for the growth and development of the spine. Something has to change. Maybe they could get these small luggage bags with the handles and the wheels.

Bill Bentley

Fort Wayne

Politicizing the everyday erodes nation's traditions

After reading the letter from Cara Hill (“GOP pushing back on COVID-19 tyranny,” Oct. 2), I needed to respond. I agree that incentivizing people from funds that were never intended for that use is ill advised. I'm not sure that in and of itself is politicizing the vaccine.

It wasn't until Donald Trump came along that public health became a divisive political issue. Trumpers dramatize things that were basically routine since the first vaccine was developed.

Hill's assessment that others want her to shut up and take whatever is dished out is her selfish version of what we want. There is no tyranny and there is no desecration of liberties. All we want is for this chapter of history to be over as quickly as possible. We want Americans to care about their fellow Americans – to do collectively what's necessary to protect one another. We used to be that country.

You can blame Democrats for all the evil in the world, but it wasn't until Trump came along that normal, everyday things became politicized.

Dennis Powell

Fort Wayne