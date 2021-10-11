Unvaccinated have choices to make

Don't like wearing a mask? Stop complaining. You do have a choice.

Stay working where you are or be tested weekly or find a new job.

Don't fly... drive.

Homeschool your kids or find a school that does not require masks.

Don't travel to that country.

Don't eat in that restaurant, shop in that store, go to that medical facility, etc.

I wanted to go to an Ivy League school, but I didn't meet their requirements to attend. Do they now have to admit me because I want to go and it's my “right”?

Why is it your “right” to do these things? What about my right to not be exposed to a deadly virus by you?

As Spock said in “Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan”: “... the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.”

I am a firm believer in this phrase. But I shudder that others choose to sacrifice their loved ones (parents? spouse? children? grandchildren? friends?) for their beliefs. Can/do they honestly stay away from them?

As another saying goes, “you do you.” I pray you don't “do” them.

Cindy Mack

Fort Wayne

Judges must be trusted on issues of recusal

The recent report in The Wall Street Journal about federal judges who failed to recuse themselves in cases where there was a financial conflict of interest is both surprising and disappointing.

It is not difficult to find another judge when a judge recuses himself or herself from a case. Usually, only the judge knows the potential for a conflict of interest. The obligation of recusal is a duty of both federal and state court judges.

Currently, cases involving human reproductive rights are a subject for judges' recusal consideration. It is unrealistic to expect a judge not to have a conflict if the judge attended a parochial school with strong doctrine and positions controlling human reproductive rights, whether elementary school, high school, college, law school, or all of the above.

Even the appearance of a conflict of interest triggers reason for recusal from the case by a judge.

Today, six justices on the Supreme Court of the United States are affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church. Better balance may be appropriate.

Sherrill Wm. Colvin

Fort Wayne

Reunited family, pets cause for celebration

Our family would like to thank everyone who had a part in finding our much-beloved family dogs, Tuck and Ivy. They escaped from home on Sept. 27. We were terrified we would never see them again. We thankfully located Tuck late that night, but we would have to wait to be reunited with Ivy.

Thank you to our neighbors in Redwood, Millstone/Hearthstone and Hickory Hills/Hickory Glen housing additions and all of our family and friends who helped us in our search. Much appreciation to Lee and Lily, the four-legged hero, who found Ivy on the 29th. Thank you also to Animal Care and Control for responding to help us.

Kathy Halter, Tuck, Ivy, and family

Fort Wayne