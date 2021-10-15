Vaccination refusal disrespects Trump

As our country faces the most recent surge of the pandemic, it amazes me how many of my fellow Americans respond to this threat with a tremendous show of disrespect for Donald Trump.

The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines as part of Operation Warp Speed will probably stand as the biggest positive contribution of the Trump administration. Looking back, it's clear that he put his entire presidency on the line by focusing on vaccine development while downplaying other virus-mitigation measures. That gamble did not pay off for Trump himself, but the best way for Americans to thank him is clearly to get vaccinated now.

To refuse vaccination – which Trump himself received in January and which he has since urged his supporters to do – is to spit on his legacy.

Don Clemmer

Fort Wayne

Shopping habits can help build industrial strength

Regarding the article “Shipping woes wrecking wish lists” (Oct. 10), I find it hard to be sympathetic with the toy industry's inability to bring billions of dollars' worth of plastic toys into the U.S. from China.

My limited understanding is that a large part of our national debt is because of our trade deficit with that country. Additionally, China's factories are known for questionable labor practices and are among the world's worst polluters.

I understand the need to keep prices competitive but if, as we shop, we try whenever possible to buy American-made products of recyclable materials, we can build American industrial strength. We can reduce pollution while eliminating the need to transport products across the globe in energy-consuming container ships.

For example, many readers will recall when the famous Tonka trucks (pictured with the article) were not plastic but were made of recyclable steel, much more durable, and made in America.

I know it isn't easy to shop this way and you may pay a little more. But, viewing these decisions from a wider perspective, I believe it is worthwhile.

Sadly, many products seem to be only made in China, leaving no alternative except doing without, which is often not such a bad alternative.

George Morrison

Fort Wayne

Drive-through surprise

A big thank you to the lady in a red Jeep in front of me on Oct. 2 who paid for our evening meal at the Mr. Coney drive-through on Coldwater Road. We will do the same for someone else.

DAVE and CAROLYN MUELLER

Fort Wayne

Many words to make a single point

Abe Schwab's opinion piece on righteous anger (Oct. 8) was more than 500 words explaining the difference between righteous anger and anger that is not righteous. I believe his piece could be reduced to the following: If Schwab is angry about something, then it is righteous anger; if he is not angry about it, it is not righteous anger.

Unless Schwab is paid by the word, I believe getting to the point quicker would save him time which could be better spent searching for more righteous causes. Godspeed.

John Daluga

Angola