Sunday, October 17, 2021 1:00 am
Golden Pen: September
Humility better than humiliation
William Cook (Letters, Aug. 30) may feel humiliated by our president's decision to depart Afghanistan, but I feel anger at his claim that every American should feel embarrassed and humiliated.
The rest of the world is free to view us as they please. It should be of no concern of ours.
Cook's claim that we have run like a dog with its tail between its legs is insulting. Our president has decided to end a war three former presidents did not choose to end. Perhaps Cook's evacuation plan, if he had one, would have been an improvement over President Biden's. I would be curious as to his expertise in such military maneuvers.
I'm proud of the fact that such a large number of people have been evacuated safely from such an unstable situation. I am saddened by the loss of life in carrying out such a huge endeavor. It is my humble opinion that the evacuation could not have been accomplished without unfortunate fatalities.
Cook's further claims, using such words as “unnecessarily,” “weak” and “tough guy,” are equally offensive. Shaming and name-calling are tools of humiliation used to control others. I'm not taking the rhetorical bait.
I admit I'm feeling humility concerning our departure, but I'm definitely not feeling humiliation.
I suggest Cook look up the definitions of “humility” and “humiliation” and apply them to his rhetoric. Being humble or feeling humility is a person's choice, while being humiliated is a situation an individual is thrust into by another.
I am speaking for myself when I claim that I choose to be humbled by the actions of others, which were out of my control. Cook is free to choose personal humiliation, and I respect his decision. And with respect, by its definition, I mean that I will try to understand where he's coming from, while being courteous and civil in my communication with him.
About the author
Robert D. Phillips of Fort Wayne, whose letter appeared Sept. 5, has been selected as the month's Golden Pen Award winner. In the judgment of the editors, he had September's most effective letter.
Phillips, a retired educator, is Indiana “born and bred.” Also an actor, he has participated in productions at IPFW and First Presbyterian Church. He's held leadership positions throughout his life, including serving as newspaper and yearbook adviser at Fremont High School, fraternity president at Ball State University and student body president of his high school.
According to the former speech teacher, his letter was in line with his long-held philosophy: “I want people to be responsible for what they say.”
“If you make claims,” he added, “they should be supported.”
Respect was a tenet of Phillips' teaching; his classroom featured a poster with the definition: consideration and courtesy.
The daily Journal Gazette reader said his award-winning submission wasn't the first letter to the editor he's written; it was, however, the first he proceeded to send.
Phillips received a gold-plated pen for his efforts. The Golden Pen Award was established to express our appreciation for the contribution our letter writers make to the editorial page.
