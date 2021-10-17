Golden Pen: September

Humility better than humiliation

William Cook (Letters, Aug. 30) may feel humiliated by our president's decision to depart Afghanistan, but I feel anger at his claim that every American should feel embarrassed and humiliated.

The rest of the world is free to view us as they please. It should be of no concern of ours.

Cook's claim that we have run like a dog with its tail between its legs is insulting. Our president has decided to end a war three former presidents did not choose to end. Perhaps Cook's evacuation plan, if he had one, would have been an improvement over President Biden's. I would be curious as to his expertise in such military maneuvers.

I'm proud of the fact that such a large number of people have been evacuated safely from such an unstable situation. I am saddened by the loss of life in carrying out such a huge endeavor. It is my humble opinion that the evacuation could not have been accomplished without unfortunate fatalities.

Cook's further claims, using such words as “unnecessarily,” “weak” and “tough guy,” are equally offensive. Shaming and name-calling are tools of humiliation used to control others. I'm not taking the rhetorical bait.

I admit I'm feeling humility concerning our departure, but I'm definitely not feeling humiliation.

I suggest Cook look up the definitions of “humility” and “humiliation” and apply them to his rhetoric. Being humble or feeling humility is a person's choice, while being humiliated is a situation an individual is thrust into by another.

I am speaking for myself when I claim that I choose to be humbled by the actions of others, which were out of my control. Cook is free to choose personal humiliation, and I respect his decision. And with respect, by its definition, I mean that I will try to understand where he's coming from, while being courteous and civil in my communication with him.