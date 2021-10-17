Letters to the editor

Trust reliable sources

I have always been proud to be retired from Northwest Allen County Schools. Now, I'm embarrassed at parents' behavior over masks. All masks are going to do is protect the children and staff from a disease that has the potential to linger and possibly kill them. I spent many years helping students find reliable sources for their research. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a reliable source. Trust it.

Diane Mory

Fort Wayne

Developers must ally with nature

Shame on the local developers. I agree with the recent letters about the magnificent old oak tree along Coldwater Road that was cut down.

I have talked to a lot of people who are upset over this. These developers give little thought to the preservation of nature; clear-cutting is faster and cheaper then working with nature.

A perfect example is Willow Ridge, a beautiful piece of property, full of mature oak, hickory and maple trees.

Every tree was cut and the rolling hills were leveled for a “build-a-box” addition – absolutely shameful.

They have no soul, no conscience; their only god is money, surely nothing to be proud of.

I only pray they learn to work with nature instead of viewing it as an obstacle that needs to be removed.

Bob Vonderhaar

LaOtto

'Herd' argument inherently flawed

I was so glad to see Gregg Bender's Oct. 9 editorial cartoon, depicting the selfish ignorance of Sen. Dennis Kruse.

Kruse describes his position on the COVID virus and vaccination as a belief in “herd immunity.” Kruse fails to understand that the the entire “American herd” will not fit into America's intensive care units during a pandemic. He occupied an ICU room for 10 days because that empty medical resource was vacant when he needed it. Those empty ICU resources are available to the unvaccinated because about 57% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

Daniel Palermo

Fort Wayne

Full tummies, full hearts

On Oct. 8, we were eating at Arcos restaurant with our friends. We had a nice meal and were told by our waiter that the bill had been paid by the gentleman behind us. It meant a lot to four old folks out for a meal. Thank you and bless you, sir. We appreciated it.

HANK and BRENDA WALKER

Fort Wayne