Mandates would cause job-market crisis

Vaccination wars rage across the country. While there are plenty of sound reasons for the vaccines, mandates being considered by private-sector companies seem a bit premature and could exasperate an already-strained job market.

The Executive Order on Requiring Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination for Federal Employees, dated Sept. 9, is exactly that; there isn't anything concerning the private sector. It applies only to federal employees and individuals who interact with federal employees.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 website doesn't have any information about vaccination mandates yet, especially anything related to enforcement guidelines. Most of the mandates already issued by individual states are being challenged in court; but absent federal government regulations, actions taken by the private sector now would be completely of their own choosing.

Any vaccination mandate would more likely cause additional worker shortages than increase the percentage of vaccinated employees because not all companies will offer employees frequent testing, medical or even religious exemptions to prevent dismissal. As a result, employers already struggling to fill open positions could be faced with firing loyal workers, many of whom went to work every day and kept America running throughout the pandemic before there were any vaccines.

Oct. 8, on CNBC, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo stated “what we need are employers to do mandates..., we need 90% plus to be vaccinated..., for the economy to be better.” Her comments ignore the obvious; many people who are forced to choose between taking the vaccine or leaving their job are picking the latter. This underscores just how deep the divide runs.

Michael Klecka

Fort Wayne

Red River incompetence tolerated too long

What's up with the city and Red River? They were to pick up the recycling five days ago (as of this writing).

If anyone had a heating, plumbing or electrical problem and the company you called did not show up, you would get someone else. Maybe there should be an investigation.

Don Clark

Fort Wayne

GOP dinner speaker came with checkered past

The Allen County GOP recently held its annual Ronald Reagan Bean Dinner. It must have been a real “gas.”

Most interestingly, they picked as the keynote speaker Florida Sen. Rick Scott.

Scott was founder and CEO of Columbia/HCA, a multinational health care provider that owns and operates several hundred hospitals throughout the U.S. and overseas. During Scott's tenure as CEO, the Justice Department investigated Columbia/HCA for massive Medicare and Medicaid fraud. To avoid criminal prosecution, Columbia/HCA agreed to pay $1.7 billion in criminal fines, civil damages and penalties. At that time, it was the largest health care fraud case in history.

Of course, Scott was forced to resign and decided to become a politician.

One of Reagan's most memorable quotes was, “We must reject the idea that every time a law's broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker. It is time to restore the American precept that each individual is accountable for his actions.”

I wonder whether the Allen County GOP remembered this?

Stephen Ogborn

Fort Wayne

Breakfast surprise at Mr. Coney

We want to thank the couple and their children who paid for our breakfast at Mr. Coney on Oct. 9. What a lovely surprise.

JIM and JUDY MILLER

Fort Wayne