Points to ponder

How is it that:

• Some people think it's OK to throw trash and cigarette butts out their car windows?

• Some people can be disrespectful and aggressive toward school board members, politicians, those with whom they disagree, yet is this the lesson they want to teach their children?

• Someone can brag about molesting women, yet have the money and power money can buy to avoid jail time and being on a sex offenders list ... and then become POTUS?

• Many men think they should have control over women's bodies?

• Some people think guns and violence can settle a dispute. What did the shooter settle since he or she went to jail?

• Politicians work harder to keep their jobs and benefits than to serve the people who elected them?

Just wondering.

Stephanie Ross

Fort Wayne

Party HQ wrong place for military mural

As an Army veteran, I was an early believer in a downtown mural honoring veterans as well as those currently serving. It will honor all branches of service and one highlight could be a rendition of the replica Vietnam Wall permanently installed at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum here in Fort Wayne.

Having met with several people involved in selecting and getting approval for a mural, the location that was being considered was 135 W. Main St., the Republican headquarters building. I didn't agree. In a short article in The Journal Gazette, the location was confirmed. The mural would be painted on the stucco and stretch from the west side on Harrison around to the alley on the south side.

With the fantastic redevelopment of The Landing and the immediate downtown area, several other buildings, I feel, could be (with the owner's approval) more appropriate.

I just don't want politics involved. Some will think I am upset because the mural would be on the Republicans' building and they would be right. I also wouldn't want such an important symbol as this on the Democratic headquarters building, either.

The Landing and downtown are once again prominent city highlights that attract citizens and visitors alike. It would be appropriate in that bustling area that a mural paying tribute to veterans and their sacrifices become a main feature.

This image and its tribute to “Never forget” will show our community's honor and respect and should not be connected to a political party.

I suppose some will say I'm making a mountain out of a molehill. OK. In my opinion, the location chosen is the wrong place.

Bruce Lehman

Fort Wayne

Lil is a legend

Good grief, another complaint (Letters, Oct. 12) about Diamond Lil.

I'm surely in her age bracket (maybe older!) and I love cracking up over her antics!

Please don't discontinue this day-brightener.

Sharon Harris

Grabill