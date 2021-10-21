Experience, character qualify Hershberger

As school safety manager for East Allen County Schools, I had the privilege of working with Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger as a liaison from the Allen County Sheriff's Department on many occasions.

He helped facilitate an outstanding working relationship between the sheriff's department and East Allen County Schools. He was involved in school safety planning and application through involvement with the Allen County School Safety Commission.

In cooperation with the New Haven chief of police, Hershberger helped establish effective working procedures for school resource officers serving in East Allen County Schools. In this situation and others, I appreciated his professional approach, team spirit and levelheaded decision-making. He was a fair but firm leader who acted with the best interest of the community in mind.

If I had questions or concerns about law enforcement issues, he was always approachable and willing to assist in a timely manner. After gathering pertinent information, Hershberger was decisive and would act.

He was responsive in school emergency response requests, such as allowing officers to participate in safety drills or to offer advice when potential problems arose. He helped coordinate the Amber Alert response system in the Fort Wayne/Allen County community and has been actively involved with youth-caring organizations such as Great Kids Make Great Communities and the YMCA's Youth Services Bureau.

With his law enforcement experience, leadership ability, integrity, strength of character and concern for our community, Hershberger will be an excellent sheriff. He has my support to become the next sheriff of Allen County Indiana.

Jeffrey R. Studebaker

Fort Wayne

An act of grace after church service

On Oct. 10, my daughter, Tam, and I had a nice lunch at Pizza Hut in Village at Coventry following a church service. To our great surprise, the waitress notified us that our meal had been paid for by a generous man. That is the first time anyone had done that act of kindness for me.

Whoever you are, I surely appreciate your thoughtfulness and shall pay it forward.

Lora Studebaker

Fort Wayne

Comics offer chance to laugh at ourselves

I turned 80 years old two weeks ago, and my favorite comic strips in The Journal Gazette are “Diamond Lil” and “Zits.”

As an octogenarian, I look forward to “Lil” every day and find nothing offensive about it. I'm also a retired high school teacher who laughs freely and shamelessly at how “Zits” stereotypes teenagers.

If enjoying both makes me insensitive or – heaven forbid! – politically incorrect, I will wear the label proudly.

Others are entitled to their opinions, but they might be happier if they took themselves less seriously. In the meantime, please don't deprive me of my favorite comic strip. Long live Diamond Lil!

Roderic Griffin

Fort Wayne